WATCH: Messi Scores Stunning First Goal Since FIFA World Cup Break

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi scored first goal post-World Cup for Inter Miami.

His brace led Miami's 4-2 comeback victory.

Brace made Messi Leagues Cup all-time top scorer.

Messi Goal Inter Miami: Lionel Messi wasted little time getting back on the scoresheet after returning from the FIFA World Cup. The Argentine superstar netted his first goal since the global tournament before adding another as Inter Miami rallied from an early deficit to defeat Atletico de San Luis 4-2 in their opening match of the Leagues Cup. Having made only a brief substitute appearance in Inter Miami's previous MLS fixture after returning from Argentina's World Cup campaign, Messi was handed his first start since the tournament.

LEO MESSI IS BACK.



FIRST GOAL AFTER THE WORLD CUP. pic.twitter.com/V5tTMB4UOP August 5, 2026

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner responded in trademark fashion, producing a match-winning brace that also saw him achieve another major milestone.

Messi Ends Post-World Cup Wait In Spectacular Fashion

Inter Miami were stunned in the opening minutes when David Rodriguez headed Atlético de San Luis into the lead after just four minutes.

The response, however, came quickly through Messi. Noah Allen delivered a teasing cross from the left wing, and the Argentine captain met it with a sublime first-time volley while sprinting into the box.

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The finish marked Messi's first goal since returning from the FIFA World Cup and immediately brought Miami back into the contest.

The equaliser shifted momentum towards the hosts, who began creating chances with greater frequency as Messi orchestrated attacks across the final third.

Brace Seals Comeback

Messi doubled his tally before halftime after another excellent move involving Noah Allen. Receiving the ball inside the penalty area, the Argentine weaved past two defenders with close control before calmly slotting home from close range.

His second strike not only helped Inter Miami take control of the contest but also etched his name deeper into Leagues Cup history.

The brace took Messi to 14 goals in the competition, making him the tournament's all-time leading scorer since its expanded format was introduced in 2023. He moved one goal ahead of LAFC forward Denis Bouanga.

The performance also marked Messi's fifth multi-goal match in just 12 Leagues Cup appearances, highlighting his remarkable impact whenever he features in the competition.

Inter Miami eventually completed an impressive 4-2 comeback victory to begin their Leagues Cup campaign in style.

More importantly for the club, Messi looked sharp from the opening whistle after his World Cup break, with his first goal since the tournament quickly followed by another decisive contribution.