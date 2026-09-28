WATCH: Messi Scores Incredible Free-Kick From Ridiculous Angle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi scored a key free-kick for Inter Miami.

The goal equalized the score against Columbus Crew.

This marked his 76th career direct free-kick goal.

Messi Free-kick Inter Miami: Lionel Messi produced another moment of magic for Inter Miami, curling home a spectacular direct free-kick against Columbus Crew in the MLS. The Argentine legend may have retired from international fooball, but still has a lot left to give. After Columbus had taken the lead through Josef Martinez from the penalty spot, Messi responded in trademark fashion, finding the net from a remarkably tight angle near the corner area to bring Miami level.

The stunning effort marked Messi’s 76th career direct free-kick goal, moving him another step closer to the all-time record.

Messi Produces Another Free-Kick Masterclass

Messi’s latest set-piece was a reminder of his extraordinary ability from dead-ball situations.

With very little space to work with, the Inter Miami star found the perfect trajectory to beat the goalkeeper and rescue his side shortly after going behind.

Read More: Virat Kohli Shatters Two Sachin Tendulkar Records In Stunning ODI Knock

The goal, scored from just ahead of the corner post, also added another milestone to an already remarkable 2026 campaign.

Earlier in September, Messi scored another free-kick against San Diego FC to reach 75 career goals from direct free-kicks.

His latest strike has now taken that tally to 76.

Two Goals From Free-Kick Record

Messi’s pursuit of the all-time free-kick record is becoming increasingly intriguing.

Brazilian great Marcelinho Carioca is credited with 78 direct free-kick goals, leaving Messi only two behind the benchmark after his latest effort.

The milestone also continues Messi’s rise up the historical rankings.

He had already moved into second place after overtaking other renowned set-piece specialists, including Jair Rosa Pinto, Roberto Dinamite and Juninho Pernambucano.

With two more direct free-kicks needed to equal Marcelinho Carioca’s mark, every Messi set-piece is now carrying added significance.