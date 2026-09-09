Yes, Lionel Messi is on the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. This marks his return after missing out in 2024 and 2025.
Ronaldo Missed, Messi Didn't! Argentina Icon Returns To Ballon d'Or Race, Portugal Star Snubbed
Lionel Messi has returned to the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist, while Cristiano Ronaldo has missed out again as the 30 nominees for the men’s award were announced.
- Lionel Messi returns to 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist after 2023.
- Ronaldo absent from 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist again.
- Messi joins star-studded list with Mbappe, Haaland, reigning Dembele.
Messi Ballon d'Or Nomination: Lionel Messi is back in the Ballon d’Or conversation, while Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been left out as the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 men’s award was announced. Messi’s inclusion marks his return to the nominees after missing out in 2024 and 2025. The Argentina captain last featured on the shortlist in 2023, when he claimed the prize for a record eighth time. His latest nomination now gives him an opportunity to chase an unprecedented ninth Ballon d’Or.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains absent from the prestigious list. The five-time winner has not been nominated since 2022, extending his run outside the final 30.
Messi Back Among Football’s Biggest Names
Messi features alongside a star-studded group that includes Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.
The Argentine’s return comes after another productive spell with Inter Miami and a major FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina.
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His performances helped him remain one of the most influential names in world football, while his presence on the shortlist has immediately revived discussion about whether he could add another Ballon d’Or to his record haul.
The 2026 shortlist also includes reigning winner Ousmane Dembele, who will be looking to retain the award after his triumph in 2025.
Ronaldo Misses Out Yet Again
Cristiano Ronaldo’s omission stands out given his extraordinary history with the award.
The Portugal star has won the Ballon d’Or five times, but his name has now disappeared from the shortlist for several consecutive editions.
His continued absence also highlights the changing landscape of the award, with younger stars such as Yamal and established elite performers like Mbappe and Haaland occupying centre stage.
The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for October 26 at the London Palladium, with the award set to be decided from the 30-player shortlist.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Lionel Messi nominated for the 2026 Ballon d'Or?
Is Cristiano Ronaldo included in the 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist?
No, Cristiano Ronaldo is not on the 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist. He has been absent from the prestigious list since 2022.
What record could Lionel Messi achieve with this nomination?
Lionel Messi, who won his eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023, now has the opportunity to chase an unprecedented ninth award.
When and where will the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony take place?
The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for October 26. It will be held at the London Palladium.