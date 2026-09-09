Ronaldo Missed, Messi Didn't! Argentina Icon Returns To Ballon d'Or Race, Portugal Star Snubbed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi returns to 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist after 2023.

Ronaldo absent from 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist again.

Messi joins star-studded list with Mbappe, Haaland, reigning Dembele.

Messi Ballon d'Or Nomination: Lionel Messi is back in the Ballon d’Or conversation, while Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been left out as the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 men’s award was announced. Messi’s inclusion marks his return to the nominees after missing out in 2024 and 2025. The Argentina captain last featured on the shortlist in 2023, when he claimed the prize for a record eighth time. His latest nomination now gives him an opportunity to chase an unprecedented ninth Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains absent from the prestigious list. The five-time winner has not been nominated since 2022, extending his run outside the final 30.

Messi Back Among Football’s Biggest Names

Messi features alongside a star-studded group that includes Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

The Argentine’s return comes after another productive spell with Inter Miami and a major FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina.

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His performances helped him remain one of the most influential names in world football, while his presence on the shortlist has immediately revived discussion about whether he could add another Ballon d’Or to his record haul.

The 2026 shortlist also includes reigning winner Ousmane Dembele, who will be looking to retain the award after his triumph in 2025.

Ronaldo Misses Out Yet Again

Cristiano Ronaldo’s omission stands out given his extraordinary history with the award.

The Portugal star has won the Ballon d’Or five times, but his name has now disappeared from the shortlist for several consecutive editions.

His continued absence also highlights the changing landscape of the award, with younger stars such as Yamal and established elite performers like Mbappe and Haaland occupying centre stage.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for October 26 at the London Palladium, with the award set to be decided from the 30-player shortlist.