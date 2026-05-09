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HomeSportsFootballMessi Praises Neymar’s ‘Special Charisma’, Backs Brazil Star For FIFA World Cup Return

Messi Praises Neymar’s ‘Special Charisma’, Backs Brazil Star For FIFA World Cup Return

Lionel Messi believes Neymar belongs among football's elite and that he hopes the Brazil forward returns in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in June.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 May 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lionel Messi hopes injured Neymar joins Brazil at World Cup.
  • Neymar's injuries limit recent play for Brazil and Santos.
  • Messi values Neymar's elite status and charisma in football.

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi believes Neymar still belongs among football's elite and said he hopes the Brazil forward returns in time for next month's FIFA World Cup.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, has not played for his country since October 2023, when he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

His injury problems have continued since returning to boyhood club Santos, limiting him to 12 appearances across all competitions this year after he played 28 matches in 2025.

"We want the best players to be there [at the World Cup] and Neymar, no matter his form, will always be one of them," Messi told the Lo Del Pollo show, reports Xinhua.

"It would be wonderful to see him at the World Cup because of what he means to Brazil and to football. I hope he can be there, but I can't be objective, because he always has to be there.

Neymar and Messi played together at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 and were again teammates at Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2023.

Messi acknowledged that their friendship made it difficult for him to be impartial.

"I can't be objective. Neymar is a friend ... Obviously, I'd love for him to be at the World Cup, for good things to happen to him because he deserves it for the kind of person he is. And I hope he can be there."

Messi added: "He has a very special charisma. He doesn't put on an act; he lives his life as it is, according to what he feels, without worrying about the repercussions. He's happy, and he's very natural."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said Argentina would have a difficult task defending its 2022 World Cup title, rating Spain, France and Brazil as leading contenders.

"We know that the World Cup is always a complicated affair due to the caliber of the teams involved," the 38-year-old said.

"We have to be hopeful -- just as every Argentine always is whenever there is an official competition, whether it's the Copa America or the World Cup -- but we must also acknowledge that there are other favorites ahead of us who are in better shape," he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lionel Messi's opinion on Neymar's current standing in football?

Messi believes Neymar still belongs among football's elite, regardless of his current form.

Has Neymar played for Brazil recently?

Neymar hasn't played for Brazil since October 2023 due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Does Messi hope Neymar will play in the World Cup?

Yes, Messi hopes Neymar can be at the World Cup, considering his importance to Brazil and football.

What teams does Messi consider favorites for the World Cup?

Messi rates Spain, France, and Brazil as leading contenders to win the World Cup.

Published at : 09 May 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar Barcelona Messi FIFA World Cup
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