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English NewsSportsFootballMessi’s No. 10 Heir? Here’s Who Could Inherit Argentina’s Iconic Shirt

Messi’s No. 10 Heir? Here’s Who Could Inherit Argentina’s Iconic Shirt

Lionel Messi’s No. 10 shirt cannot be retired under FIFA rules, with a Serie A star emerging as a leading candidate to inherit Argentina’s most iconic jersey.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIFA rules prevent Argentina from retiring the famous No. 10.
  • Nico Paz emerges as leading candidate for Argentina's No. 10.
  • Paz's recent goal with Messi's assist symbolized succession.

Argentina Next 10 After Messi: Lionel Messi’s international career may have reached its final chapter, but one major question remains for Argentina, who will inherit the iconic No. 10 shirt? The jersey has become synonymous with Messi during his extraordinary career, making the decision over its next occupant one of the most intriguing issues facing the world champions. It is worth noting that Argentina cannot simply retire the number.

Why Argentina Cannot Retire Messi’s No. 10

FIFA rules for official tournaments require squads to use shirt numbers sequentially from 1 through 26, preventing the permanent withdrawal of the No. 10.

Ahead of Messi's final match, head coach Lionel Scaloni kept the shirt unassigned for matches, but that cannot be a permanent solution.

Also Check || WATCH: Inside Argentina Team Bus On Messi's Final Journey As Teammates Sing Emotional Plea

With Messi stepping away, Argentina will eventually need a new No. 10, with Nico Paz widely seen as his heir at the moment.

Nico Paz & Passing Of The Torch

Nico Paz has established himself as one of Argentina’s most exciting young attacking talents.

The 22-year-old midfielder currently plays for Como in Serie A and has continued to strengthen his reputation with performances for the national side.

Paz combines athleticism with close control and creativity in the final third. His ability to spot openings between defensive lines allows him to produce incisive passes, while his finishing has also become an increasingly important part of his game.

He found the net in consecutive Argentina matches against Bolivia and Burkina Faso, adding further weight to his growing credentials.

Then came the moment that could make the succession debate even more compelling.

Paz scored during Messi’s final Argentina appearance, with the legendary captain providing the assist. For many, the sequence carried the symbolism of one generation handing the baton to another.

Still, despite Paz’s rapid rise and that memorable moment alongside Messi, Argentina have yet to officially confirm who will wear the No. 10 shirt going forward.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why can't Argentina retire Lionel Messi's No. 10 jersey?

FIFA rules for official tournaments require squads to use shirt numbers sequentially from 1 through 26. This regulation prevents the permanent withdrawal of any number.

Who is considered a natural candidate to inherit Argentina's No. 10 shirt?

Nico Paz has emerged as a natural candidate. The 22-year-old midfielder for Como has shown strong performances for the national side.

Has Argentina officially announced who will wear the No. 10 jersey next?

No, despite Nico Paz's rise and symbolic moment with Messi, Argentina has not yet officially confirmed who will wear the No. 10 shirt going forward.

What qualities make Nico Paz a strong contender for the No. 10 jersey?

Nico Paz combines athleticism, close control, and creativity in the final third. He recently scored in consecutive matches and during Messi's final appearance, with Messi providing the assist.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA Messi Farewell Nico Paz
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