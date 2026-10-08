Messi’s No. 10 Heir? Here’s Who Could Inherit Argentina’s Iconic Shirt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA rules prevent Argentina from retiring the famous No. 10.

Nico Paz emerges as leading candidate for Argentina's No. 10.

Paz's recent goal with Messi's assist symbolized succession.

Argentina Next 10 After Messi: Lionel Messi’s international career may have reached its final chapter, but one major question remains for Argentina, who will inherit the iconic No. 10 shirt? The jersey has become synonymous with Messi during his extraordinary career, making the decision over its next occupant one of the most intriguing issues facing the world champions. It is worth noting that Argentina cannot simply retire the number.

Why Argentina Cannot Retire Messi’s No. 10

FIFA rules for official tournaments require squads to use shirt numbers sequentially from 1 through 26, preventing the permanent withdrawal of the No. 10.

Ahead of Messi's final match, head coach Lionel Scaloni kept the shirt unassigned for matches, but that cannot be a permanent solution.

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With Messi stepping away, Argentina will eventually need a new No. 10, with Nico Paz widely seen as his heir at the moment.

Nico Paz & Passing Of The Torch

Nico Paz has established himself as one of Argentina’s most exciting young attacking talents.

The 22-year-old midfielder currently plays for Como in Serie A and has continued to strengthen his reputation with performances for the national side.

Paz combines athleticism with close control and creativity in the final third. His ability to spot openings between defensive lines allows him to produce incisive passes, while his finishing has also become an increasingly important part of his game.

He found the net in consecutive Argentina matches against Bolivia and Burkina Faso, adding further weight to his growing credentials.

Then came the moment that could make the succession debate even more compelling.

Paz scored during Messi’s final Argentina appearance, with the legendary captain providing the assist. For many, the sequence carried the symbolism of one generation handing the baton to another.

Still, despite Paz’s rapid rise and that memorable moment alongside Messi, Argentina have yet to officially confirm who will wear the No. 10 shirt going forward.