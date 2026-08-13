Lionel Messi made an emotional return to competitive football just four days after his father, Jorge Messi, passed away. He played for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup match.
WATCH: Messi Makes Emotional Return For Inter Miami Just Days After Father’s Death
Lionel Messi made an emotional return for Inter Miami FC in the Leagues Cup just four days after his father, Jorge Messi, passed away.
- Lionel Messi played for Inter Miami post father's passing.
- Entering as substitute, fans gave Messi warm ovation.
- Inter Miami suffered 3-2 defeat, exiting Leagues Cup.
Lionel Messi Returns To Football: Lionel Messi made an emotional return to competitive football just four days after the death of his father, Jorge Messi, featuring for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup clash against Club Leon. The Argentine superstar had only recently returned from Rosario, where he attended his father's funeral. Jorge Messi passed away on August 8 at the age of 68 following a prolonged illness. Messi's decision to return so quickly came as a surprise, particularly after he had spoken about the profound impact of his father's death earlier in the day.
Messi Receives Warm Welcome On Emotional Return
We missed you, Messi.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 13, 2026
Welcome back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WE83EqfBx4
Messi was initially named among Inter Miami's substitutes before being introduced at the beginning of the second half.
As he walked onto the pitch at Miami's Nu Stadium, the 39-year-old was greeted with a loud ovation from the home supporters.
Read More: Ronaldo’s Touching Gesture For Messi After His Father’s Death
The reception underlined the significance of the moment as Messi stepped back onto the field following a deeply personal loss.
His comeback also carried added poignancy because of comments he had made earlier on Wednesday while remembering his father and reflecting on his own future in football.
The appearance marked Messi's first involvement for Inter Miami since Jorge's death, with the forward choosing to return to action despite the short turnaround following the funeral.
Inter Miami Crash Out Despite Messi’s Return
While Messi's comeback provided an emotional highlight, the night ended in disappointment for Inter Miami.
Club Leon produced a strong second-half response after falling behind and eventually secured a 3-2 victory.
The result ended Inter Miami's hopes of advancing further in the Leagues Cup, while Leon booked their place in the knockout stage.
Jorge Messi remained an important figure throughout his son's extraordinary career.
He served as Lionel's agent and handled his business affairs during the early stages of the footballer's rise, playing a key role as Messi developed into one of the greatest players in the sport.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Lionel Messi return to competitive football after his father's death?
When did Lionel Messi's father pass away?
Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, passed away on August 8 at the age of 68. He had been suffering from a prolonged illness.
How did Inter Miami perform in the match where Messi returned?
Inter Miami lost 3-2 to Club Leon despite Messi's return to the field. This result ended their hopes of advancing further in the Leagues Cup.
What role did Jorge Messi play in his son's career?
Jorge Messi was an important figure in his son's career. He served as Lionel's agent and managed his business affairs during the early stages of his rise.