Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi scored dramatic 91st-minute goal against Iran.

Argentina struggled against Iran's defense for 90 minutes.

This secured a crucial 1-0 victory and group progression.

Messi Goal vs Iran: Back in 2014, over a decade ago, Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic in the 91st minute to snatch victory for Argentina against Iran at the FIFA World Cup. Receiving the ball outside the penalty area, the Argentine captain shifted it onto his favoured left foot, created just enough room and curled a superb effort towards the far corner. Iran goalkeeper Alireza Haghighi had no chance as the ball nestled into the net, sparking wild celebrations among the Argentinian fans and players.

🗣️ "Just give it to him and pray....."



I can still remember in 2014 Iran was defending with 11 men and Argentina was struggling.



Then Messi said "Alright, I will do it myself..." and scored this Goal of the Tournament 👑🐐pic.twitter.com/lE84wTpFTd September 7, 2023

It was a goal that turned a frustrating evening into a memorable one. Argentina secured a dramatic 1-0 win in Belo Horizonte, thanks to their captain's ability to deliver when his team needed him most.

Iran Frustrate Argentina For 90 Minutes

Argentina had found it difficult to turn possession into clear-cut chances as Iran maintained their defensive shape and limited the space around Messi.

He tried to unlock the backline, but the breakthrough remained elusive.

Iran also showed they could threaten at the other end. Ashkan Dejagah came particularly close in the second half, only for Sergio Romero to produce a crucial save to keep Argentina level.

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Reza Ghoochannejhad also threatened as the underdogs sensed an opportunity to pull off a major upset.

With the final whistle approaching, Argentina's search for a winner became increasingly urgent. Then their captain produced the decisive moment.

Messi Delivers When Argentina Need Him Most

The strike secured three points and sent Argentina into the Round of 16 with a match to spare.

For Iran, it was a heartbreaking end to an outstanding defensive effort.

Messi's late intervention became one of the defining moments of Argentina's group-stage campaign, a reminder that even when a team appears to have run out of answers, one flash of brilliance can change everything.

La Pulga reached the final in that edition of the FIFA World Cup, only losing 1-0 Germany in what was another stoppage-time goal.

His moment of crowning glory would come eight years later, as he captained Argentina to their third world title, beating France in a penalty shootout.

Four years on, Messi returned to the World Cup final with Argentina, but once again had to settle for the silver medal after Spain secured victory in extra time.

Although he has since retired from international football, Messi leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, one that will be incredibly difficult for another player to come close, let alone match.