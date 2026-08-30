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English NewsSportsFootballMessi Kolkata Chaos: Refunds Proposed For 33,000 Ticket Holders, Says CM Suvendu Adhikari

Messi Kolkata Chaos: Refunds Proposed For 33,000 Ticket Holders, Says CM Suvendu Adhikari

Fans who purchased tickets for Messi's Kolkata event in December 2025 could receive refunds after chaos prevented many from enjoying the appearance.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chaotic Messi event in Kolkata prompts refund efforts for fans.
  • Chief Minister Adhikari aims to refund 33,000 affected spectators.
  • Event chaos sparked political criticism, blaming officials for mismanagement.

Messi India Event Refunds: Fans who spent thousands of rupees hoping to watch Argentine football icon Lionel Messi in Kolkata could be in line for a refund after the event descended into chaos, according to a report by India Today. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said efforts are being made to return the money paid by thousands of spectators who were unable to properly see Messi amid problems at the stadium. The event was disrupted by on-field issues, leaving many spectators frustrated and demanding their money back.

Refund Process Initiated For Messi Fans

CM Adhikari has reportedly said he wants the ticket money returned to the sports enthusiasts affected by the disorder. He indicated that around 33,000 people could be covered by the proposed refund process.

“Messi has a huge fan base. They had purchased tickets costing Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000. It’s my wish to ensure that the money paid by these 33,000 sports enthusiasts is refunded,"

Also Check | WATCH: Messi Smashes Four Goals, Ends Inter Miami's Winless Run

The announcement comes after widespread dissatisfaction among spectators who had paid premium prices for the opportunity to see Messi during his visit.

Adhikari also said the process had already begun internally, although the statement did not provide a specific timeline for when fans could expect to receive their money.

“I have already initiated the process internally. I hope to be able to accomplish this," Adhikari reportedly stated.

Kolkata Messi Event Draws Political Fallout

The chaos surrounding Messi's appearance had also triggered political criticism, with attention turning towards officials associated with the organisation of the event.

Aroop Biswas, the Sports Minister in the Trinamool Congress government, was seen close to Messi during the football star's visit to the stadium. He subsequently faced blame over the disorder that unfolded during the event.

The controversy has therefore extended beyond disappointed spectators, with questions being raised over how the high-profile gathering was managed.

After Kolkata, Messi made appearances in Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, where the events unfolded smoothly and stood in stark contrast to the chaos witnessed in West Bengal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are fans seeking refunds for the Messi event in Kolkata?

Fans are seeking refunds because the event descended into chaos with on-field issues, leaving many spectators unable to properly see Lionel Messi, despite paying premium prices.

Who is initiating the refund process for the Kolkata Messi event?

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has initiated efforts to return the money paid by thousands of spectators affected by the disorder at the stadium.

How many people are expected to receive refunds for the Messi event in Kolkata?

Around 33,000 sports enthusiasts who purchased tickets costing Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 could be covered by the proposed refund process.

Has a timeline been set for when fans can expect their refunds?

No specific timeline has been provided for when fans can expect their money back. Chief Minister Adhikari stated that the refund process has already begun internally.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suvendu Adhikari Lionel Messi WEst Bengal CM Messi Goat Tour
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