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English NewsSportsFootballMessi Jersey Leaves Ronaldo Memorabilia In The Dust, Sells For Nearly Six Times The Price

Messi Jersey Leaves Ronaldo Memorabilia In The Dust, Sells For Nearly Six Times The Price

A match-worn Lionel Messi Barcelona jersey sold for $66,000 at auction, far outpacing a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt from the same memorabilia collection.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lionel Messi's 2012 Barcelona match-worn jersey sold for $66,107.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo's unused 2014-15 Real Madrid shirt fetched $10,601.
  • Both memorabilia came from former Manchester United masseur Rod Thornley.

Messi vs Ronaldo Auction: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football headlines for years, but a recent memorabilia auction produced a clear winner when it came to the value of their shirts. A jersey worn by the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner during his FC Barcelona days fetched $66,107, comfortably surpassing the price achieved by a Ronaldo shirt from his Real Madrid career that was part of the same collection. The stark difference in value was made even more interesting by the stories behind the two pieces of memorabilia.

Messi’s Barcelona Jersey Fetches Huge Price

The Messi shirt is said to have been was worn by the Argentine during Barcelona's goalless pre-season friendly against Manchester United in August 2012.

After the match, Messi signed the jersey and gave it to United masseur Rod Thornley.

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The auctioned shirt ultimately sold for $66,107, reflecting the enduring appeal of memorabilia associated with one of football's greatest players.

Thornley spent several years working at Manchester United, a role that gave him access to players and allowed him to build an impressive collection of shirts and other football-related items.

The former United staff member had specifically targeted Messi's jersey ahead of the 2012 friendly.

Ronaldo Jersey Sells For Far Less

A Cristiano Ronaldo jersey from the same Rod Thornley collection went under the hammer for $10,601.

The shirt was a match-issued Real Madrid jersey from the 2014-15 season. However, there was an important distinction between the two items: Ronaldo never actually wore the shirt.

The jersey had been prepared for a match but remained unused by the Portuguese superstar.

It did, however, contain a personal message for Thornley, who had previously worked with Ronaldo during the forward's Manchester United spell.

How Thornley Secured Messi’s Shirt

Thornley's Manchester United connections played a key role in obtaining the Messi memorabilia.

Before Barcelona's 2012 friendly against United, he reached out to former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and asked him personally for Messi's shirt.

Pique had a unique connection to both clubs. A product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, he moved to Manchester United during the early stages of his senior career and spent time at Old Trafford while Ronaldo was also part of the squad.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the selling price of Lionel Messi's auctioned jersey?

Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona jersey sold for $66,107, significantly outperforming Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt in the same auction.

What was the key difference between the Messi and Ronaldo jerseys at auction?

Messi's jersey was worn and signed by him during a match. Ronaldo's jersey was match-issued but never actually worn by the player.

Who was the original owner of the auctioned jerseys?

The jerseys belonged to Rod Thornley, a former Manchester United masseur who built an impressive collection of football memorabilia.

How did Rod Thornley manage to get Messi's jersey?

Thornley secured the jersey by personally asking former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique before a 2012 friendly against Manchester United.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Messi Vs Ronaldo
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