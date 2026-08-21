Messi Jersey Leaves Ronaldo Memorabilia In The Dust, Sells For Nearly Six Times The Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi's 2012 Barcelona match-worn jersey sold for $66,107.

Cristiano Ronaldo's unused 2014-15 Real Madrid shirt fetched $10,601.

Both memorabilia came from former Manchester United masseur Rod Thornley.

Messi vs Ronaldo Auction: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football headlines for years, but a recent memorabilia auction produced a clear winner when it came to the value of their shirts. A jersey worn by the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner during his FC Barcelona days fetched $66,107, comfortably surpassing the price achieved by a Ronaldo shirt from his Real Madrid career that was part of the same collection. The stark difference in value was made even more interesting by the stories behind the two pieces of memorabilia.

Messi’s Barcelona Jersey Fetches Huge Price

The Messi shirt is said to have been was worn by the Argentine during Barcelona's goalless pre-season friendly against Manchester United in August 2012.

After the match, Messi signed the jersey and gave it to United masseur Rod Thornley.

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The auctioned shirt ultimately sold for $66,107, reflecting the enduring appeal of memorabilia associated with one of football's greatest players.

Thornley spent several years working at Manchester United, a role that gave him access to players and allowed him to build an impressive collection of shirts and other football-related items.

The former United staff member had specifically targeted Messi's jersey ahead of the 2012 friendly.

Ronaldo Jersey Sells For Far Less

A Cristiano Ronaldo jersey from the same Rod Thornley collection went under the hammer for $10,601.

The shirt was a match-issued Real Madrid jersey from the 2014-15 season. However, there was an important distinction between the two items: Ronaldo never actually wore the shirt.

The jersey had been prepared for a match but remained unused by the Portuguese superstar.

It did, however, contain a personal message for Thornley, who had previously worked with Ronaldo during the forward's Manchester United spell.

How Thornley Secured Messi’s Shirt

Thornley's Manchester United connections played a key role in obtaining the Messi memorabilia.

Before Barcelona's 2012 friendly against United, he reached out to former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and asked him personally for Messi's shirt.

Pique had a unique connection to both clubs. A product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, he moved to Manchester United during the early stages of his senior career and spent time at Old Trafford while Ronaldo was also part of the squad.