Inter Miami and Atlanta United played to a 2-2 draw. Atlanta scored a late equalizer in the 87th minute to rescue a point.
WATCH: Messi, Casemiro In Heated Post-Match Chaos After Dramatic 2-2 Draw
Lionel Messi and Casemiro were caught up in heated post-match scenes after Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Atlanta United, with players from both sides involved in a brawl.
- Inter Miami drew 2-2 against Atlanta United in MLS.
- Atlanta secured a late equalizer, creating post-match tension.
- Lionel Messi was caught amidst the heated player confrontation.
Messi MLS: Lionel Messi found himself at the centre of a seemingly animated post-match scene after Inter Miami were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United in a dramatic MLS encounter. What had been a fiercely contested game descended into chaos shortly after the final whistle, with players from both teams involved in heated discussions. The drama followed Atlanta United's late fightback, as Breel Embolo struck in the 87th minute to cancel out Inter Miami's advantage and rescue a point for the hosts.
Things between Inter Miami and Atlanta United ended up getting heated at the end of their match 😮 pic.twitter.com/y0YmgCBhi9— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 6, 2026
The late equaliser added further tension to a match that had already been played at a high intensity.
Messi Caught Up In Heated Post-Match Exchanges
Tempers boiled over once the referee ended the contest, with members of the two teams confronting each other on the pitch.
Messi was among those caught up in the commotion as players gathered during the increasingly tense scenes.
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Casemiro was also seen close to Messi in the huddle. The incident created an uncomfortable ending for Inter Miami, who had appeared on course for victory before Atlanta's late equaliser dramatically changed the mood around the contest.
Players And Staff Rush To Prevent Brawl From Escalating
Before the confrontation could have possibly intensified, teammates and coaching staff from both sides stepped in to try to restore calm.
Several players moved between those involved, attempting to prevent the argument from developing into a more serious altercation.
The scenes provided a chaotic conclusion to a match that had already produced plenty of drama.
Embolo's late strike ensured Atlanta avoided defeat, but the post-match confrontation quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.
For Inter Miami, the 2-2 result meant dropping points after conceding so late in the match.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the result of the match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United?
What happened after the final whistle of the match?
A chaotic scene unfolded with players from both teams involved in heated discussions. Tempers boiled over immediately after the referee ended the contest.
Was Lionel Messi involved in the post-match incident?
Yes, Lionel Messi was among those caught up in the commotion and tense scenes. He was seen in the huddle with other players.
What caused the tension at the end of the match?
Atlanta United's late equalizer, scored by Breel Embolo in the 87th minute, added significant tension. This goal canceled out Inter Miami's advantage.
How was the post-match confrontation prevented from escalating?
Teammates and coaching staff from both sides intervened to restore calm. They stepped in to prevent the argument from developing into a more serious altercation.