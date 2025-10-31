Messi's Canceled Kerala Visit Sparks Political Row Amid Stadium Controversy

Kerala had been buzzing with anticipation ever since the state’s sports department announced last year that Lionel Messi and Argentina national football team would play a friendly match in the state. However, the plan - repeatedly postponed over the months - has now turned into a major controversy, especially with elections approaching.

The issue intensified after the Argentine Football Association (AFA) recently revealed its official November schedule.

According to the announcement, Argentina will hold training sessions in Spain before traveling to Luanda for their only friendly, scheduled against Angola on November 14.

This update crushed the hopes of thousands of fans in Kerala who were expecting to see the World Cup-winning side face Australia on November 18. Football enjoys immense popularity in the state, where support for Argentina and Brazil runs deep.

The opposition Congress party has since accused the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and businessman Anto Augustine - the event’s sponsor - of striking a questionable deal under the guise of hosting Messi’s team in Kochi.

The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, which was handed over for renovation as part of the event preparations, has been closed for other matches, raising further questions. Augustine reportedly invested around ₹70 crore in the stadium’s refurbishment.

Congress leaders have demanded that the GCDA and the state government clarify the details of the agreement, questioning whether any formal contract with the AFA actually exists. Party members also raised concerns about the lack of transparency in the renovation process and the uncertainty surrounding Argentina’s visit.

Local Congress officials claimed that even the Kerala Football Association had not been informed about the full details of the supposed arrangement.

Meanwhile, an official from Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman’s office maintained that there was no ambiguity regarding the matter. He explained that some procedural clearances required by FIFA - including stadium approvals - could not be completed in time, which led to the postponement. According to him, Argentina has proposed to visit Kerala in March instead.

The state government, he added, began preparations only after receiving an initial commitment from the AFA. The sponsor had reportedly transferred ₹130 crore to the association as an advance payment and had been in touch about logistical requirements for the team.

He further clarified that the state had not sold or permanently handed over the stadium, but had allowed the sponsor to carry out renovation work to speed up the process. Doing the upgrades through government channels would have taken much longer due to the tendering process, he noted.

Sports Minister Abdurahiman reaffirmed on Tuesday that the necessary clearances will be issued once renovation work is finished and insisted that the decision to involve the sponsor was made in a transparent manner.