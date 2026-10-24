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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Messi Makes History Again! Becomes First Footballer To Receive Princess Of Asturias Award

WATCH: Messi Makes History Again! Becomes First Footballer To Receive Princess Of Asturias Award

Messi has become the first individual footballer to receive the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, honouring his career, achievements and charitable work.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lionel Messi received the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.
  • He is the first individual footballer to get this honor.
  • Messi joins elite laureates like Nadal and Nelson Mandela.

Lionel Messi has added another historic distinction to his remarkable career, becoming the first individual footballer to receive the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. The Argentine icon was honoured in Oviedo, Spain, in recognition of his achievements on the pitch and his contributions to society beyond football. The presentation took place at the Campoamor Theatre, where Princess Leonor handed Messi the award during a ceremony attended by members of the Spanish Royal Family. 

Messi Recognised For More Than His Footballing Brilliance

The decision to honour Messi reflects not only his extraordinary success in the game but also his commitment to charitable initiatives, particularly those supporting disadvantaged children.

The accolade is among the most prestigious international honours, celebrating individuals and organisations whose work has made a significant contribution to society.

Read More: Bayern Munich Head Coach & Belgium Legend Vincent Kompany Hospitalised After Collapsing

Ana I. Fernandez Alvarez, president of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, announced the reasons behind the selection, highlighting his achievements, character and humanitarian efforts.

"For being the player who has won the most titles in the history of football; for his exceptional sporting career, dazzling talent, and continued charitable work to promote access to education and healthcare for the most disadvantaged children; and for earning everyone’s respect and admiration through his consistency, humility, and commitment to the collective game,"

The recognition adds another milestone to a career defined by individual honours, team success and a lasting influence on football across generations.

Messi Joins An Elite List Of Sporting Greats

The Princess of Asturias Awards are presented annually by the foundation across several disciplines, recognising exceptional achievements and contributions in different fields.

The Sports category has previously celebrated some of the biggest names in global athletics, including tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, Formula One legend Michael Schumacher and distance-running champion Eliud Kipchoge.

The wider list of past laureates is equally distinguished.

Nelson Mandela, Jane Goodall, Martin Scorsese, J.K. Rowling and Bob Dylan have received awards in other categories, alongside organisations recognised for their humanitarian and social contributions.

Messi’s selection places him among this celebrated group while marking a first for an individual footballer. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What historic award did Lionel Messi recently receive?

Lionel Messi received the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. He is the first individual footballer to be honored with this prestigious international award.

Why was Lionel Messi chosen for the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports?

He was honored for his extraordinary sporting career, dazzling talent, and commitment to charitable work. His efforts to promote education and healthcare for disadvantaged children were also recognized.

Who presented the Princess of Asturias Award to Lionel Messi?

Princess Leonor presented the award to Lionel Messi at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo, Spain. The ceremony was attended by members of the Spanish Royal Family.

Has the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports been given to other famous athletes?

Yes, previous recipients in the Sports category include Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Michael Schumacher, and Eliud Kipchoge. Messi joins an elite list of sporting greats.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Inter Miami
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