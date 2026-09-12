Mbappe Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Dictator’ Meme, Reveals Why It Bothers Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kylian Mbappe addressed viral dictator meme.

He finds some humor, disliking comparisons to historical figures.

He distinguishes general memes from teammate Dembele's specific joke.

Mbappe Dictator Memes Reaction: Kylian Mbappe has opened up about the viral social media trend portraying him as a dictator, admitting that while parts of the joke can be amusing, the comparison also makes him uncomfortable. The Real Madrid and France star has increasingly been featured in internet memes that depict him dressed as a military leader under the label “dictator Mbappe”. Mbappe said he understands that much of the meme culture surrounding him is intended as humour.

However, he also believes there is a line that should not be crossed when real-world historical suffering is involved.

Mbappe Questions 'Dictator' Comparisons

Speaking to France Football, Mbappe explained why he has mixed feelings about the viral images.

"It is in part funny because you get the sense that, for some people, it's all in good fun, but there is also the part that is not so funny, because we know the damage people like that have caused throughout history."

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"To be compared to people who murder others, or who have caused misery for millions and millions of people, I don't think I've ever done anything like that in my life. So there's a mix of things," he added.

The forward’s comments suggest that his objection is not simply to being mocked, but to the seriousness of comparing an athlete with individuals responsible for violence and mass suffering.

Ousmane Dembele Gets Special Pass

Mbappe was also reminded of an inside joke involving France teammate Ousmane Dembele, who has referred to him as “Mobut”, a nickname inspired by Mobutu Sese Seko, the former ruler of Congo DR, then known as Zaire.

Dembele’s joke, however, does not appear to bother Mbappe in the same way.

"Ousmane, he is something different, he found it on social media, with him, it's just for fun."

The exchange highlights the distinction Mbappe makes between private humour among teammates and a wider online trend that can strip historical references of their seriousness.

The “dictator Mbappe” meme has continued to circulate as his profile has grown at club and international level, with social media users regularly turning photographs of the forward into exaggerated or satirical images.