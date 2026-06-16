Watch: Massive Booing Erupts During Iran National Anthem At World Cup Opener

Iranian national football team faced a hostile reception during their 2026 World Cup opening match against New Zealand on Tuesday at Los Angeles Stadium. Massive booing echoed through the arena as Iran's national anthem played, highlighting the intense political friction surrounding Team Melli's presence at the US-hosted tournament.

The Group stage fixture took place against a backdrop of geopolitical unrest, drawing large crowds of Iranian-American demonstrators outside the California stadium. Political and logistical hurdles had already disrupted Iran's tournament preparations, forcing the squad to hold its pre-tournament training camp in Mexico before entering the United States.

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Deafening mix of boos and cheers for the Iran national anthem. pic.twitter.com/7jjBNYhazf — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 16, 2026

Historic Matchup on Pitch

Despite the off-field distractions, both teams enter the tournament following dominant qualification runs:

Iran's Campaign: Making their seventh World Cup appearance overall - and their fourth consecutive tournament - Iran cruised through a 16-match qualifying cycle with just a single defeat. They are looking to break historical precedents this year by advancing past the group stage for the very first time.

New Zealand's Campaign: The All Whites secured their third-ever World Cup berth after a flawless run through the Oceania qualifiers, winning all five of their matches while netting 29 goals and allowing only one. This marks New Zealand's first return to the global stage since their unbeaten but group-bound run in South Africa in 2010, which came nearly three decades after their 1982 debut in Spain.

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The tournament marks the first time a World Cup host nation has staged matches involving a country with which it is actively engaged in a military conflict.

In the weeks leading up to the competition, Iran relocated its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Mexico amid growing logistical concerns. The Iranian Football Federation said several support staff members were denied U.S. visas and alleged that previously allocated supporter tickets had been revoked. Against that backdrop, football has often taken a secondary role for the world No. 20 side, which opens its campaign against No. 85-ranked New Zealand.