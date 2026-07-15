WATCH: Maradona’s Infamous Hand Goal That Silenced England In World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Match defined Maradona's legacy of mischief and genius.

FIFA WORLD CUP: The 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and England at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City remains one of the most culturally significant and dramatic matches in football history. Played under a cloud of intense political tension following the 1982 Falklands War, the fixture transcended sport. The match was entirely defined by the genius and audacity of Argentine captain Diego Maradona, who scored two distinct goals within four minutes of each other. The first of these, universally known as the "Hand of God," stands as the most famous illegal goal ever awarded in international sports.

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Controversial Breakthrough

Following a tense, scoreless first half, the deadlock broke in the 51st minute through a moment of staggering controversy. Maradona drove inward from the left flank, playing a quick pass toward teammate Jorge Valdano. The ball was intercepted and inadvertently looped high into the penalty box by England midfielder Steve Hodge. As England goalkeeper Peter Shilton leaped forward to punch the ball clear, Maradona, who was eight inches shorter than the keeper, contested the aerial ball. Instead of connecting with his head, Maradona slyly used his raised left fist to punch the ball over the onrushing Shilton and into the net.

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Blindside and Post-Match Admission

Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser and his linesmen failed to see the handball due to their positioning, misinterpreting the rapid movement as a header. Despite instant, furious protests from the English players, the goal was officially allowed to stand. In the post-game press conference, Maradona immortalised the moment with a cheeky remark, stating the opening goal was scored "un poco con la cabeza de Maradona y otro poco con la mano de Dios" ("a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God"). Decades later, Maradona openly admitted he intentionally used his fist, viewing the trickery as a form of symbolic revenge for his nation.

Redemption Through Genius

While the "Hand of God" sparked generational anger in England, what happened just four minutes later cemented Maradona’s status as a footballing deity. Receiving the ball well inside his own half, Maradona executed a 60-yard, 10-second dash that left five English defenders in his wake. He capped the dazzling run by rounding Shilton and slotting the ball home. Later voted the FIFA "Goal of the Century," this masterpiece ensured that the match would forever represent the dual nature of Maradona's legacy: a volatile mixture of unmitigated mischief and peerless artistic perfection.