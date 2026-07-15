India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Maradona’s Infamous Hand Goal That Silenced England In World Cup

WATCH: Maradona’s Infamous Hand Goal That Silenced England In World Cup

In the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, Diego Maradona scores an infamous, illegal handball goal to lead Argentina past England in one of football's biggest controversies.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Match defined Maradona's legacy of mischief and genius.

FIFA WORLD CUP: The 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and England at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City remains one of the most culturally significant and dramatic matches in football history. Played under a cloud of intense political tension following the 1982 Falklands War, the fixture transcended sport. The match was entirely defined by the genius and audacity of Argentine captain Diego Maradona, who scored two distinct goals within four minutes of each other. The first of these, universally known as the "Hand of God," stands as the most famous illegal goal ever awarded in international sports.

ALSO READ: Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: TV Channels, Live Streaming, Match Time

Controversial Breakthrough

Following a tense, scoreless first half, the deadlock broke in the 51st minute through a moment of staggering controversy. Maradona drove inward from the left flank, playing a quick pass toward teammate Jorge Valdano. The ball was intercepted and inadvertently looped high into the penalty box by England midfielder Steve Hodge. As England goalkeeper Peter Shilton leaped forward to punch the ball clear, Maradona, who was eight inches shorter than the keeper, contested the aerial ball. Instead of connecting with his head, Maradona slyly used his raised left fist to punch the ball over the onrushing Shilton and into the net. 

WATCH VIDEO

 

Blindside and Post-Match Admission

Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser and his linesmen failed to see the handball due to their positioning, misinterpreting the rapid movement as a header. Despite instant, furious protests from the English players, the goal was officially allowed to stand. In the post-game press conference, Maradona immortalised the moment with a cheeky remark, stating the opening goal was scored "un poco con la cabeza de Maradona y otro poco con la mano de Dios" ("a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God"). Decades later, Maradona openly admitted he intentionally used his fist, viewing the trickery as a form of symbolic revenge for his nation. 

Redemption Through Genius

While the "Hand of God" sparked generational anger in England, what happened just four minutes later cemented Maradona’s status as a footballing deity. Receiving the ball well inside his own half, Maradona executed a 60-yard, 10-second dash that left five English defenders in his wake. He capped the dazzling run by rounding Shilton and slotting the ball home. Later voted the FIFA "Goal of the Century," this masterpiece ensured that the match would forever represent the dual nature of Maradona's legacy: a volatile mixture of unmitigated mischief and peerless artistic perfection.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Maradona score his second goal against England?

Just four minutes after his first, Maradona executed a dazzling 60-yard, 10-second run, dribbling past five English defenders and rounding the goalkeeper to score. This goal was later voted the FIFA 'Goal of the Century'.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 15 Jul 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hand Of God 1986 World Cup Dieogo Maradona FIFA WORLD CUP 1986
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
WATCH: Maradona’s Infamous Hand Goal That Silenced England In World Cup
WATCH: Maradona’s Infamous Hand Goal That Silenced England In World Cup
Football
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: TV Channels, Live Streaming, Match Time
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: TV Channels, Live Streaming, Match Time
Football
500kg Of Meat, Endless Barbecue! Argentina's World Cup Secret
500kg Of Meat, Endless Barbecue! Argentina's World Cup Secret
Football
'FIFA's Princess'? Lionel Messi Hit By Viral Meme Storm After Favoritism Claims
'FIFA's Princess'? Lionel Messi Hit By Viral Meme Storm After Favoritism Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Merger Speculation Intensifies, Sharad Pawar Camp’s NDA Equation Under Focus
Breaking News: Large March Reportedly Begins in PoK Amid Anti-Government Protests
Maharashtra Politics: Jayant Patil Denies Reports of NCP Merger Amid Speculation
India Politics: Congress Opens Front Over Rahul Gandhi Event Venue Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget