Manchester City Thrash Liverpool In First Premier League Match Since Financial Verdict Fallout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-0 after a red card.

Haaland, Doku, Cherki scored securing City's comfortable 3-0 victory.

Win follows City's verdict for 100+ alleged financial breaches.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Manchester City delivered a commanding performance against Liverpool, winning 3-0 in a match overshadowed by the club’s recent verdict over alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations. The result also preserved City’s three-point advantage at the summit, extending their flawless start under Enzo Maresca. Liverpool’s task became significantly harder after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off for receiving a second yellow card.

Red Card Opens The Door For City’s Second-Half Surge

Man City capitalised after the break, with Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki finding the net to seal a comfortable victory.

However, the result comes at a time when City’s future remains uncertain, with the consequences of the financial case still to be determined.

The turning point arrived when Gravenberch brought down Doku shortly after the Belgian winger came off the bench.

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The midfielder was dismissed after being shown his second booking, leaving Liverpool with 10 players.

City made their numerical advantage count. A deflected effort from Doku was turned into the net by Haaland to break the deadlock with around 25 minutes remaining.

Doku then produced a spectacular finish of his own, curling the ball into the top corner just three minutes later.

Cherki completed the scoring after combining neatly with Josko Gvardiol before slotting the ball past Alisson Becker.

Financial Case Continues To Cast A Shadow

The victory came after an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of more than 100 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

The findings concerned arrangements between 2009 and 2018 that investigators said artificially inflated revenue and reduced costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion).

No final sanction has been announced just yet, with City appealing the decision. A substantial points deduction or expulsion from the top flight have been speculated as possible consequences if the findings stand.