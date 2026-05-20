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HomeSportsFootballManchester City Draw Hands Arsenal First Premier League Title In 22 Years

Manchester City Draw Hands Arsenal First Premier League Title In 22 Years

Man City's 1-1 draw at AFC Bournemouth left them four points adrift of first place in the Premier League, meaning they will be unable to catch Arsenal.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 May 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arsenal secures Premier League title after Man City's draw.
  • This marks Arsenal's first league title in 22 years.
  • Mikel Arteta becomes first former player to win as manager.

London: Arsenal are guaranteed to finish in first place after Man City draw at AFC Bournemouth, winning Premier League the title for the first time in 22 years.

Manchester City's 1-1 draw at AFC Bournemouth on left them four points adrift of first place in the Premier League table, so they are unable to catch the Gunners on the final day of the season.

Arsenal's success follows three consecutive seasons in which they finished as runners-up, including in 2023/24 when Man City pipped them to the title by an agonising margin of two points.

Patrick Vieira was the last Arsenal captain to lift the Premier League trophy, in 2003/04, leading a side that featured stars such as Thierry Henry – the Golden Boot winner with 30 goals – Ashley Cole, Sol Campbell and Dennis Bergkamp, Premier League reports.

Mikel Arteta became the first former Premier League player to win the trophy as a manager. He took charge of the Gunners in December 2019, having played for the club between 2011 and 2016.

Arsenal have now won four Premier League titles, putting them two clear of Liverpool and only one behind Chelsea.

Manchester United have won 13 Premier League titles and Man City have won eight. The only other clubs to have been crowned Premier League champions are Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City, with one triumph each.

Across the full history of the English top flight, Arsenal have now been crowned champions 14 times – behind only Liverpool and Man Utd, who have both won the title 20 times.

Arsenal's success means the title has been won by three different clubs in the last three seasons, following Liverpool in 2024/25 and Man City in 2023/24. This is only the fifth time the Premier League has produced three or more different winners in successive seasons.

The last time such a sequence occurred, Leicester City’s fairytale triumph in 2015/16 was followed by Chelsea in 2016/17 and then Man City in 2017/18, Pep Guardiola’s first title-winning campaign.

The only longer run was a four-year stretch from 2012/13 to 2015/16, when the trophy changed hands between Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and Leicester.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was the last time Arsenal won the Premier League title before this season?

Patrick Vieira was the last Arsenal captain to lift the Premier League trophy in the 2003/04 season. This victory marks their first title in 22 years.

Who was the manager when Arsenal last won the Premier League?

Mikel Arteta is the first former Premier League player to win the trophy as a manager. He took charge of Arsenal in December 2019.

How many Premier League titles has Arsenal won in total?

Arsenal has now won four Premier League titles. This places them ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea in terms of Premier League era championships.

How many times has Arsenal won the English top flight title overall?

Across the full history of the English top flight, Arsenal have been crowned champions 14 times. They are behind only Liverpool and Manchester United in total top-flight titles.

Published at : 20 May 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football Arsenal Manchester City Premier League @football
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