Manchester City 115-Charge Saga: What Happens After Reported Guilty Verdict?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Independent commission reportedly found Manchester City guilty of 114 charges.

Sanctions, including points deduction, and appeals are still to follow.

Past titles' fate remains uncertain, dependent on final outcomes.

Manchester City Case: Manchester City’s long-running Premier League financial case has entered a new phase after reports have claimed an independent commission found the club guilty on 114 of the 115 charges brought against them. However, the latest development does not mean the saga is over. No sanction has yet been announced, and City are expected to appeal the reported findings. The Premier League has declined to comment, while the club maintains that the process is still ongoing.

What Happens To The Reported Verdict?

The immediate next step is the formal conclusion of the commission process and the determination of any punishment.

Under Premier League disciplinary procedures, an independent commission can impose sanctions including fines, points deductions and other sporting penalties.

A club can then challenge a commission decision through the league’s appeal process.

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That means Manchester City’s expected appeal could become the next major stage of the case.

The appeal process is handled by an independent Appeal Board, which has the power to uphold, change or overturn the commission’s decision.

Could Manchester City Face A Points Deduction?

A points penalty is among the sanctions available under the Premier League’s disciplinary framework, although no punishment has been decided in this case.

The league’s rules also provide for other sporting sanctions in serious disciplinary matters.

Expulsion from the Premier League is technically among the most severe sanctions available for serious rule breaches, although the league states that such an outcome has never occurred in its history.

What About City’s Past Titles?

That question could become part of the wider fallout, but it is too early to say whether historical honours would be affected.

Any consequences would depend on the final findings, the sanction imposed and the outcome of any appeal.

For now, the key point is that the reported 114 guilty findings are not the final word on Manchester City’s case.

The sanction phase and expected appeal remain ahead, meaning the most consequential part of the process may still be to come.