WATCH: Liverpool, Manchester City Stars Clash In Heated Scuffle As Tempers Flare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mac Allister, Anderson confrontation sparked early game tension.

Liverpool's Gravenberch received a 62nd-minute red card.

Haaland, Doku, Cherki scored after Gravenberch's red card.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Liverpool and Manchester City’s Premier League showdown produced an early flashpoint when Alexis Mac Allister and Elliot Anderson became involved in a heated confrontation. The incident unfolded around the 13th minute, with the exchange quickly drawing in players from both teams. Anderson ended up on the ground, adding to the intensity of the moment. As tensions escalated, the situation turned physical, with pushing breaking out between players.

Alexis Mac Allister is four feet tall, but is always at the centre of it when it kicks off. pic.twitter.com/vwFRPSVCqQ https://t.co/k14EtjcufB October 11, 2026

Mac Allister & Anderson’s Heated Exchange

The clash briefly interrupted the flow of the game and underlined the fierce competitive atmosphere at Anfield, where City were playing their first match since the verdict in their Premier League financial case.

The confrontation was one of the notable moments in a tense opening period.

Liverpool began with energy in front of their home supporters, while City sought to maintain their composure amid a charged atmosphere.

Read More: Manchester City Thrash Liverpool In First Premier League Match Since Financial Verdict Fallout

Despite the early tension, neither side managed to break the deadlock in the first half. Liverpool created opportunities after the restart, but City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept the hosts at bay.

The decisive moment arrived in the 62nd minute when Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card and was sent off.

City took advantage of their numerical superiority soon afterwards.

Haaland, Doku & Cherki Seal City’s Win

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 65th minute, finishing after a deflected effort from Jeremy Doku.

The Belgian winger then produced a superb finish of his own three minutes later to double City’s advantage.

Rayan Cherki completed the 3-0 victory in the 78th minute, finishing a flowing move involving Josko Gvardiol.

The result preserved Manchester City’s perfect start to the Premier League campaign and strengthened their position at the top of the table.

For Liverpool, the defeat marked their first league loss of the season, with Gravenberch’s dismissal proving a major turning point in the contest.