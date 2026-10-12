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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Liverpool, Manchester City Stars Clash In Heated Scuffle As Tempers Flare

WATCH: Liverpool, Manchester City Stars Clash In Heated Scuffle As Tempers Flare

Alexis Mac Allister and Elliot Anderson became embroiled in a heated exchange during Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 06:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mac Allister, Anderson confrontation sparked early game tension.
  • Liverpool's Gravenberch received a 62nd-minute red card.
  • Haaland, Doku, Cherki scored after Gravenberch's red card.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Liverpool and Manchester City’s Premier League showdown produced an early flashpoint when Alexis Mac Allister and Elliot Anderson became involved in a heated confrontation. The incident unfolded around the 13th minute, with the exchange quickly drawing in players from both teams. Anderson ended up on the ground, adding to the intensity of the moment. As tensions escalated, the situation turned physical, with pushing breaking out between players.

Mac Allister & Anderson’s Heated Exchange

The clash briefly interrupted the flow of the game and underlined the fierce competitive atmosphere at Anfield, where City were playing their first match since the verdict in their Premier League financial case.

The confrontation was one of the notable moments in a tense opening period.

Liverpool began with energy in front of their home supporters, while City sought to maintain their composure amid a charged atmosphere.

Read More: Manchester City Thrash Liverpool In First Premier League Match Since Financial Verdict Fallout

Despite the early tension, neither side managed to break the deadlock in the first half. Liverpool created opportunities after the restart, but City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept the hosts at bay.

The decisive moment arrived in the 62nd minute when Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card and was sent off.

City took advantage of their numerical superiority soon afterwards.

Haaland, Doku & Cherki Seal City’s Win

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 65th minute, finishing after a deflected effort from Jeremy Doku.

The Belgian winger then produced a superb finish of his own three minutes later to double City’s advantage.

Rayan Cherki completed the 3-0 victory in the 78th minute, finishing a flowing move involving Josko Gvardiol.

The result preserved Manchester City’s perfect start to the Premier League campaign and strengthened their position at the top of the table.

For Liverpool, the defeat marked their first league loss of the season, with Gravenberch’s dismissal proving a major turning point in the contest.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the early flashpoint in the Liverpool vs Manchester City match?

Around the 13th minute, Alexis Mac Allister and Elliot Anderson became involved in a heated confrontation that quickly drew in players from both teams, leading to pushing.

What was a major turning point in the game?

The decisive moment occurred in the 62nd minute when Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card and was sent off, reducing his team to ten men.

Who scored the goals for Manchester City?

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 65th minute. Jeremy Doku then doubled the lead three minutes later, and Rayan Cherki completed the 3-0 victory in the 78th minute.

What was the final outcome of the match?

Manchester City secured a 3-0 victory, preserving their perfect Premier League start and strengthening their top position. This defeat marked Liverpool's first league loss of the season.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 06:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Liverpool Manchester City Premier League Alex Mac Allister
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