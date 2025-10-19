Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballLionel Messi Wins MLS 2025 Golden Boot With Hat-Trick Against Nashville

Lionel Messi Wins MLS 2025 Golden Boot With Hat-Trick Against Nashville

Lionel Messi converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to level the match, before completing his second hat-trick of the season with a clinical finish in the 81st minute.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lionel Messi continues to redefine excellence in football at 38-years old, delivering a stunning hat-trick to guide Inter Miami to a commanding 5-2 win over Nashville SC in their final MLS 2025 clash (regular season).

The Argentine maestro once again proved why he remains at the pinnacle of the sport, inspiring his side to a dominant victory and solidifying his place as the league’s top scorer.

Messi Magic Guides Inter Miami To Solid Victory

Messi opened the scoring in the 34th minute, but Nashville responded with goals from Sam Surridge in the 43rd minute and Jakob Shaffelberg in first-half stoppage time, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime. However, the second half belonged entirely to Messi and Inter Miami.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to level the match, before completing his second hat-trick of the season with a clinical finish in the 81st minute.

His previous three-goal performance came against the New England Revolution, a match Inter Miami dominated 6-2.

Joining Messi on the scoresheet, Luis Baltasar Rodriguez netted in the 67th minute, and Telasco Segovia sealed the win with a stoppage-time goal in the 91st minute.

With this performance, Messi’s goal tally for the season rises to an extraordinary 29, earning him the 2025 MLS Golden Boot.

Teammate Ian Frey praised the football icon, saying, “It's clear that Messi plays a vital role in our team's victory in every match. I can't say enough words to praise him.”

Messi Set to Visit India in December

Beyond his MLS heroics, Messi is also set to make headlines off the pitch.

In December, he will embark on a visit to India, with scheduled stops in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. During his visit, Messi is expected to engage with several high-profile Indian personalities. This marks his second visit to the country, the first being in 2011.

Looking ahead, there is still speculation around his potential participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While no official confirmation has been made, his current form and fitness suggest he could feature on the global stage once more before potentially hanging up his boots.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Messi Lionel Messi Inter Miami MLS MLS 2025 Messi Hattrick Mls Golden Boot Messi Goals Messi Goals Today Mls Score
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
World
'Revoke Every Indian Visa Immediately': US Politician Chandler Langevin Censured Over Mass Deportation Call
'Revoke Every Indian Visa': US Politician Censured Over Mass Deportation Call
World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget