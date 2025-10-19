Lionel Messi Wins MLS 2025 Golden Boot With Hat-Trick Against Nashville

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Lionel Messi continues to redefine excellence in football at 38-years old, delivering a stunning hat-trick to guide Inter Miami to a commanding 5-2 win over Nashville SC in their final MLS 2025 clash (regular season).

The Argentine maestro once again proved why he remains at the pinnacle of the sport, inspiring his side to a dominant victory and solidifying his place as the league’s top scorer.

Messi Magic Guides Inter Miami To Solid Victory

Messi opened the scoring in the 34th minute, but Nashville responded with goals from Sam Surridge in the 43rd minute and Jakob Shaffelberg in first-half stoppage time, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime. However, the second half belonged entirely to Messi and Inter Miami.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to level the match, before completing his second hat-trick of the season with a clinical finish in the 81st minute.

His previous three-goal performance came against the New England Revolution, a match Inter Miami dominated 6-2.

Joining Messi on the scoresheet, Luis Baltasar Rodriguez netted in the 67th minute, and Telasco Segovia sealed the win with a stoppage-time goal in the 91st minute.

With this performance, Messi’s goal tally for the season rises to an extraordinary 29, earning him the 2025 MLS Golden Boot.

Teammate Ian Frey praised the football icon, saying, “It's clear that Messi plays a vital role in our team's victory in every match. I can't say enough words to praise him.”

Messi Set to Visit India in December

Beyond his MLS heroics, Messi is also set to make headlines off the pitch.

In December, he will embark on a visit to India, with scheduled stops in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. During his visit, Messi is expected to engage with several high-profile Indian personalities. This marks his second visit to the country, the first being in 2011.

Looking ahead, there is still speculation around his potential participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While no official confirmation has been made, his current form and fitness suggest he could feature on the global stage once more before potentially hanging up his boots.