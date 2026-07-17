Lionel Messi's Wife Reacts To Shakira's Viral Instagram Story For Argentina Skipper

As Argentina stands on precipice of back-to-back global titles, Colombian pop icon Shakira took to social media to share a moving tribute to captain Lionel Messi. The heartfelt message comes on the heels of La Albiceleste's breathtaking 2-1 comeback victory over England, booking their spot in a highly anticipated final clash against Spain at MetLife Stadium.

Through an Instagram post, Shakira praised the 39-year-old's unmatched dedication, work ethic, and ability to defy the physical constraints of aging on the world's biggest stage:

Shakira’s Message of Resilience

"What Leo Messi is doing is beyond extraordinary! It shows the values of a man who is deeply committed and disciplined, challenging time and all odds. Proving that a person is not defined by age or by what others say."

The "Waka Waka" singer, who shares a legendary and historic connection with FIFA tournaments, also extended a special note of admiration to Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, acknowledging her as the vital anchor of support behind the Argentine star’s prolonged peak. Roccuzzo warmly acknowledged the sentiment by resharing the tribute on her personal Instagram stories.

"And I know that having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove that!" she added.

Road To Final: Argentina's Semifinal Fightback

Argentina's ticket to the New Jersey showpiece was stamped after overcoming an incredibly tense semi-final battle in Atlanta. Despite trailing a disciplined English side early on, the defending world champions orchestrated a masterful late-game turnaround:

The Equalizer: Midfielder Enzo Fernández found the back of the net in the 85th minute with a stunning equalizer.

The Clincher: Substitute Lautaro Martínez sent Argentine supporters into complete pandemonium, slotting home a dramatic winner three minutes into stoppage time.

The Playmaker: Messi was the architect of both crucial goals, keeping himself locked in a fierce, high-stakes battle with France's Kylian Mbappé for the tournament's prestigious Golden Boot.