Lionel Messi’s Three Records That Might Never Be Broken In Football

Football icon Lionel Messi brought his international career to an unexpected end on Monday, announcing his decision to retire from representing Argentina. His announcement concluded an extraordinary 21-year journey at the international level, during which he established himself as one of the most decorated and influential players in football history.

Lionel Messi’s career is filled with records that may be extremely difficult for future generations to match. Here are three remarkable achievements that could remain untouched for years to come.

3 Lionel Messi Records That Could Be Impossible to Break

1. Most Ballon d’Or Wins

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or awards won by an individual player. The Argentine superstar has claimed the prestigious honour eight times, more than anyone else in football history. His record haul underlines the extraordinary consistency he maintained at the highest level for more than a decade.

2. 91 Goals in a Calendar Year

One of Lionel Messi’s most astonishing achievements came in 2012, when he found the net 91 times for Barcelona and Argentina combined.

The remarkable scoring spree earned Messi a place in the Guinness World Records and remains one of the most extraordinary individual goal-scoring feats the sport has witnessed.

3. Most La Liga Goals

Lionel Messi is also the all-time leading scorer in La Liga, having scored 474 goals during his spell in Spain’s top division. His dominance in the competition extends beyond goals. Messi also holds the league record for the most assists, with 192, further highlighting his ability to create as well as finish chances.

A Look at Messi’s International Career

Lionel Messi’s international journey lasted more than two decades. He made his Argentina debut in 2005 and went on to represent his country in 207 matches, scoring 125 goals.

His international career produced some of football’s biggest honours. Messi helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and lifted the Copa América twice.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Argentina reached the final but were beaten by Spain in the title clash. As a result, Messi was unable to end his World Cup career with another trophy. Despite that disappointment, his international legacy remains extraordinary, with a World Cup triumph, two Copa América titles and a host of individual records cementing his status as one of the greatest players the game has ever produced.