Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Note On India Visit

Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi recently completed a three-day visit to India, during which he traveled to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

At every stop, Messi was welcomed by massive crowds of fans, with packed stadiums reflecting his immense popularity.

In Kolkata, the football legend also unveiled a towering 70-foot statue of himself holding the FIFA World Cup trophy. Following the tour, Messi shared his heartfelt reaction to his time in India.

Messi Shares Heartfelt Message

Taking to Instagram, Lionel Messi posted a video highlighting memorable moments from his India tour. Through the clip, he expressed gratitude to the country and its people for the overwhelming love and hospitality he received.

In his caption, Messi wrote: “Namaste India. My trip to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata was truly memorable. Thank you all for the warm welcome, hospitality, and love shown throughout this tour. I hope the future of football in India will be bright.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

“We Will Come Back to India”

Messi had earlier visited India in 2011, and this marked his return after 14 years. In the Instagram video, he reflected on the affection he experienced, saying that he was returning home with immense love from Indian fans. He added that he hopes to visit India again, ideally to play a football match, and confirmed that he would definitely return to the country.

Special Exchange With Sachin Tendulkar

During the tour, Messi met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who gifted him his iconic 2011 ODI World Cup jersey. In return, Messi presented Tendulkar with a football from Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. Messi was also gifted a ticket to the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented him with a ticket for the India vs USA match scheduled for February 7.

Also on ABP Live | KKR’s Rs 25.20 Crore Star Cameron Green Out for Duck in First Match After IPL 2026 Auction