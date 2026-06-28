Lionel Messi Sets Historic Scoring Record In Argentina vs Jordan World Cup Match

Lionel Messi has carved another monumental milestone into the history of football. Following his spectacular second-half cameo against Jordan at Miami Stadium, the Argentine captain officially became the first player to find the back of the net in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, dating back to his historic championship run in Qatar.

Messi scored one goal via free-kick in Argentina vs Jordan group stage match on Sunday. The mind-bending 28-yard curling free kick, which sealed a 3-1 victory for La Albiceleste, extended Messi's scoring streak to three games in the 2026 tournament, perfectly capping off an uninterrupted scoring run that began during the knockout rounds of the 2022 edition.

The Unbroken Scoring Streak

While several legendary forwards - including Brazil’s Jairzinho and France’s Just Fontaine - have enjoyed explosive, high-scoring single-tournament runs, Messi’s consistency across multiple tournament cycles sets a new gold standard. His ongoing seven-match scoring streak stretches across a two-and-a-half-year period:

Messi's Historic 7-Match Scoring Timeline:

Qatar 2022 Knockout Phase:

Match 1: Round of 16 vs. Australia

Match 2: Quarter-final vs. Netherlands

Match 3: Semi-final vs. Croatia

Match 4: The Final vs. France (Brace)

North America 2026 Group Stage:

Match 5: Group Opener vs. Algeria (Hat-trick)

Match 6: Second Fixture vs. Austria (Brace)

Match 7: Group Finale vs. Jordan (Free Kick)

By scoring in all three of Argentina's Group J fixtures in 2026, Messi has not only established a standalone record but has also taken a commanding early lead in the Golden Boot race with an astonishing six goals in the opening round.

Redefining Longevity at 39

What makes the feat particularly staggering is the tactical efficiency with which it was achieved. Against Jordan, manager Lionel Scaloni chose to rest his talismanic forward, keeping him on the bench for the first 72 minutes. Needing just nine minutes on the pitch to convert a set-piece with millimeter precision, Messi proved that his lethality has only sharpened with age.

The record cements Messi's standing as the most prolific finisher in tournament history, elevating his total World Cup goal count to 19. As Argentina formally prepares to enter the high-stakes single-elimination bracket next week, their iconic number 10 is carrying a historic wave of momentum that shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.