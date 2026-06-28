Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches. This record-breaking streak began during his historic championship run in Qatar.
Lionel Messi Sets Historic Scoring Record In Argentina vs Jordan World Cup Match
Messi’s consistency across multiple tournament cycles sets a new gold standard. His ongoing seven-match scoring streak stretches across a two-and-a-half-year period.
Lionel Messi has carved another monumental milestone into the history of football. Following his spectacular second-half cameo against Jordan at Miami Stadium, the Argentine captain officially became the first player to find the back of the net in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, dating back to his historic championship run in Qatar.
Messi scored one goal via free-kick in Argentina vs Jordan group stage match on Sunday. The mind-bending 28-yard curling free kick, which sealed a 3-1 victory for La Albiceleste, extended Messi's scoring streak to three games in the 2026 tournament, perfectly capping off an uninterrupted scoring run that began during the knockout rounds of the 2022 edition.
The Unbroken Scoring Streak
While several legendary forwards - including Brazil’s Jairzinho and France’s Just Fontaine - have enjoyed explosive, high-scoring single-tournament runs, Messi’s consistency across multiple tournament cycles sets a new gold standard. His ongoing seven-match scoring streak stretches across a two-and-a-half-year period:
Messi's Historic 7-Match Scoring Timeline:
Qatar 2022 Knockout Phase:
Match 1: Round of 16 vs. Australia
Match 2: Quarter-final vs. Netherlands
Match 3: Semi-final vs. Croatia
Match 4: The Final vs. France (Brace)
North America 2026 Group Stage:
Match 5: Group Opener vs. Algeria (Hat-trick)
Match 6: Second Fixture vs. Austria (Brace)
Match 7: Group Finale vs. Jordan (Free Kick)
By scoring in all three of Argentina's Group J fixtures in 2026, Messi has not only established a standalone record but has also taken a commanding early lead in the Golden Boot race with an astonishing six goals in the opening round.
WHAT A FREEKICK GOAL MESSI https://t.co/HLd0bzI0Ae pic.twitter.com/kfULFKLScI— m 🇧🇷🇪🇸🇦🇷 (@pedrizard) June 28, 2026
Redefining Longevity at 39
What makes the feat particularly staggering is the tactical efficiency with which it was achieved. Against Jordan, manager Lionel Scaloni chose to rest his talismanic forward, keeping him on the bench for the first 72 minutes. Needing just nine minutes on the pitch to convert a set-piece with millimeter precision, Messi proved that his lethality has only sharpened with age.
The record cements Messi's standing as the most prolific finisher in tournament history, elevating his total World Cup goal count to 19. As Argentina formally prepares to enter the high-stakes single-elimination bracket next week, their iconic number 10 is carrying a historic wave of momentum that shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What new World Cup scoring record did Lionel Messi achieve?
How did Messi contribute in Argentina's match against Jordan?
Messi scored one goal via a 28-yard free-kick, sealing a 3-1 victory for La Albiceleste. He achieved this feat within nine minutes of entering the game as a second-half substitute.
Over what period does Messi's seven-match scoring streak span?
Messi's ongoing seven-match scoring streak stretches across a two-and-a-half-year period. It began during the knockout rounds of the 2022 edition and continues into the 2026 group stage.
How many goals has Messi scored in the 2026 World Cup group stage so far?
Messi has scored an astonishing six goals in the opening round of the 2026 tournament. He has found the back of the net in all three of Argentina's Group J fixtures.