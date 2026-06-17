WATCH: Lionel Messi's Unpunished Stud-Up Challenge Sparks Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina began World Cup 2026 with a dominant 3-0 victory.

Messi scored hat-trick, equaling World Cup goal record.

Messi faced controversy for studs-up challenge on opponent.

Referee's no-red-card decision for Messi drew criticism.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The defending champions of the FIFA World Cup, Argentina, have officially kicked off their 2026 campaign on a high. The team played their opening group-stage match against Algeria and secured a dominant 3-0 victory.

As Argentina started their campaign with a win, their legendary captain Lionel Messi once again stole the spotlight by scoring a hat-trick. However, apart from his goals, the 38-year-old also found himself at the centre of a controversy during the match.

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Red card ♦️ for Lionel Messi, oh sorry, not even a yellow card 😵‍💫



The South Africans were awarded two red cards, even though one was not even a yellow card, while FIFA'S favourite, Messi, got a clean chit, such a shame 🤪pic.twitter.com/NAS5Gyd8RO — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) June 17, 2026

The Awkward Studs-Up Challenge

Messi gave Argentina the lead in the 17th minute, a moment that left the captain emotional. Soon after, he was involved in an awkward studs-up challenge on Algeria's Aissa Mandi.

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The incident immediately caught the attention of fans, but the referee chose not to take any serious action against the Argentine superstar and awarded only a free kick to Algeria.

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As Messi went on to dominate the match and complete his hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win, social media was flooded with reactions from fans who questioned the referee's decision.

Social Media Reactions

In a series of reactions pouring in on social media, one user commented, "Clearest red card and he didn't even get a yellow for this, even after a VAR check. Lmao."

Another user wrote, "Messi just got away with an absolutely disgusting challenge to an Algeria defenders leg."

A confused fan on Instagram wrote, "There's no way this isn't a red card. Even Messi himself realised the blunder he made. They didn't even give him a yellow."

Messi On His Achievement

Messi's hat-trick was not only crucial for Argentina's victory but also helped him equal Miroslav Klose's legendary FIFA World Cup goal tally. Both football icons now have 16 World Cup goals to their names.

Speaking to Argentine newspaper La Nacion about the achievement, Messi made it clear that he does not focus much on statistics and also mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

He said, "It's an honour. Mbappe and Ronaldo are there, but those numbers don't mean anything. They're just statistics. Ronaldo is one of the greatest, and he's not in first place, so it's just one statistic."

After the match, Messi further reflected on Argentina's performance and said, "We were well-positioned when we had the ball, and we managed the game very well. We had the experience of the last one, and nobody gives anything away."

With the victory, Argentina have made a strong start to their title defence and will now look to carry the momentum into their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures.