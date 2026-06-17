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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Lionel Messi's Unpunished Stud-Up Challenge Sparks Controversy

WATCH: Lionel Messi's Unpunished Stud-Up Challenge Sparks Controversy

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria, but a controversial studs-up challenge left fans questioning the referee's decision.

Reported By : ABP Live Sports | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Argentina began World Cup 2026 with a dominant 3-0 victory.
  • Messi scored hat-trick, equaling World Cup goal record.
  • Messi faced controversy for studs-up challenge on opponent.
  • Referee's no-red-card decision for Messi drew criticism.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The defending champions of the FIFA World Cup, Argentina, have officially kicked off their 2026 campaign on a high. The team played their opening group-stage match against Algeria and secured a dominant 3-0 victory.

As Argentina started their campaign with a win, their legendary captain Lionel Messi once again stole the spotlight by scoring a hat-trick. However, apart from his goals, the 38-year-old also found himself at the centre of a controversy during the match.

Watch the video here :

The Awkward Studs-Up Challenge

Messi gave Argentina the lead in the 17th minute, a moment that left the captain emotional. Soon after, he was involved in an awkward studs-up challenge on Algeria's Aissa Mandi.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Reveal Major Travel Issues And Unfair Treatment During Tournament

The incident immediately caught the attention of fans, but the referee chose not to take any serious action against the Argentine superstar and awarded only a free kick to Algeria.

ALSO READ | Watch: Lionel Messi In Tears After Goal Against Algeria - But It Wasn't About Football

As Messi went on to dominate the match and complete his hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win, social media was flooded with reactions from fans who questioned the referee's decision.

Social Media Reactions

In a series of reactions pouring in on social media, one user commented, "Clearest red card and he didn't even get a yellow for this, even after a VAR check. Lmao."

Another user wrote, "Messi just got away with an absolutely disgusting challenge to an Algeria defenders leg."

A confused fan on Instagram wrote, "There's no way this isn't a red card. Even Messi himself realised the blunder he made. They didn't even give him a yellow."

Messi On His Achievement

Messi's hat-trick was not only crucial for Argentina's victory but also helped him equal Miroslav Klose's legendary FIFA World Cup goal tally. Both football icons now have 16 World Cup goals to their names.

Speaking to Argentine newspaper La Nacion about the achievement, Messi made it clear that he does not focus much on statistics and also mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

He said, "It's an honour. Mbappe and Ronaldo are there, but those numbers don't mean anything. They're just statistics. Ronaldo is one of the greatest, and he's not in first place, so it's just one statistic."

After the match, Messi further reflected on Argentina's performance and said, "We were well-positioned when we had the ball, and we managed the game very well. We had the experience of the last one, and nobody gives anything away."

With the victory, Argentina have made a strong start to their title defence and will now look to carry the momentum into their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Argentina perform in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Argentina secured a dominant 3-0 victory against Algeria in their opening group-stage match. This marked a strong start to their 2026 campaign.

What controversy was Lionel Messi involved in during the match?

Messi made a studs-up challenge on Algeria's Aissa Mandi. Despite social media reactions suggesting it deserved a red card, the referee only awarded a free kick.

What significant World Cup goal record did Lionel Messi achieve?

Messi's hat-trick in the match allowed him to equal Miroslav Klose's legendary FIFA World Cup goal tally of 16 goals.

What was Lionel Messi's reaction to equaling the World Cup goal record?

Messi stated that he doesn't focus much on statistics, calling them

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup 2026 000 World War Ii Losses 'World Adivasi Day 'Kalinga Super Cup Teams Lionel Messi Controversy Argentina Vs Algeria
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