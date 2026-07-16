Lionel Messi's Emotional Tribute To Diego Maradona After Argentina Reach World Cup Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina advances to third World Cup final against Spain.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: An emotional Lionel Messi led Argentina to a breathtaking 2-1 victory over England in FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal at Atlanta. Following the dramatic win, the legendary Argentine captain dedicated the triumph to the late national icon, Diego Maradona, declaring that the footballing pioneer was undoubtedly watching and celebrating "from above".

The historic win dashed England's hopes of capturing their first World Cup final berth since 1966, while propelling the reigning champions into a blockbuster final showdown against Spain on Sunday, July 19.

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Channeling Maradona in Historic Rivalry

The semifinal fixture carried immense historical weight, echoing the legendary World Cup clashes of the past between Argentina and England most notably the 1986 quarterfinal defined by Maradona. Though Messi did not find the back of the net himself, he orchestrating the entire comeback by providing two brilliant assists to turn the game around late in the second half.

Anthony Gordon had originally put England ahead in the 55th minute, but Messi's calm vision allowed Enzo Fernández to equalize in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martínez sealed the winning blow in stoppage time.

Reflecting on the emotional weight of the rivalry after the final whistle, Messi spoke extensively to Argentine outlet La Nacion about Maradona's enduring spirit.

"Surely Diego is enjoying this from above. It's a gift for him too, and a very special day," Messi shared. He further emphasized the deep bond he shared with his former national team coach, adding, "We are lucky to have lived in Diego's era. I know he loved me. I choose to hold on to all the beautiful moments we shared together."

Overcoming "Tremendous" Three Lions

Messi was quick to praise the tactical discipline and quality of the English squad, acknowledging that the match required absolute resilience from La Albiceleste. He lauded England as a "tremendous team" boasting structural longevity and an excellent philosophy of play developed over many years.

"I've played against several of their players, I follow them, and some are at Barcelona. We knew it was going to be tough," Messi admitted, highlighting that both footballing superpowers entered the pitch with intense determination and a fierce refusal to yield. Despite a frustrating first half where clear chances were few and far between, Argentina relied on their hallmark possession-based, fluid style to gradually break down England’s defensive lines.

Dream Run Built on Unwavering Unity

The victory marks an incredible milestone for the current generation of Argentine players, securing what Messi noted is their fifth consecutive major tournament final. For the 39-year-old icon, it will be the third World Cup final of his illustrious career. Confronting critics who doubted the physical endurance of the squad leading up to the tournament, Messi passionately defended the internal unity of the locker room.

He highlighted how players pushed themselves past their physical breaking points, finding extra reservoirs of energy when playing for the badge and each other.