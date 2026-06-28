WATCH: Lionel Messi Produces World-Class Free-Kick To Extend Historic World Cup Record

It was billed as a night for Lionel Messi to rest, but the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner simply couldn't resist rewriting the headlines. Coming off the bench in the second half, the Argentine captain illuminated the stadium with a breathtaking, physics-defying free kick to put the finishing touches on a commanding 3-1 victory over tournament debutants Jordan, securing a flawless group stage exit for La Albiceleste.

With top spot in Group J already mathematically locked down following wins over Algeria and Austria, manager Lionel Scaloni stuck to his pre-match promise to manage his captain's workload, starting the 39-year-old on the bench. However, with Jordan putting up a remarkably spirited fight, Messi's late introduction turned a comfortable win into an unforgettable spectacle.

The world-class strike extended Messi’s record-breaking all-time World Cup tally to 19 goals, widening his lead in the tournament's Golden Boot race with an astonishing six goals in just three group matches.

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The difference in quality between Messi and Ronaldo’s freekick today 😭 pic.twitter.com/76e100IoGB — AM☬ (@AbsoluteMxssi) June 28, 2026

"You practice, you plan, and you position your wall perfectly. But when Leo strikes a ball with that kind of trajectory and precision, there is absolutely nothing any tactical system in the world can do to stop it." - Jordan Head Coach Jamal Sellami.

The 3-1 triumph ensures Argentina enters next Friday's high-stakes Round of 32 knockout match in South Florida riding a massive wave of confidence, with their iconic talisman looking sharper than ever.

Jordan's Spirited Resistance

Argentina’s heavily rotated starting lineup found themselves working hard early on against a highly motivated Jordanian side looking to leave an impression on their first-ever World Cup campaign. The South American giants established structural dominance through goals from Lautaro Martínez and Julian Álvarez, but Jordan shocked the stadium by pulling a goal back via a lightning-fast counter-attack to make it 2-1 midway through the second half.

Sensing a slight shift in momentum, Scaloni turned to his bench in the 72nd minute, unleashing Messi to a deafening ovation from the crowd. The legendary number 10 didn't take long to dictate the tempo, organizing the midfield lanes and immediately restoring calmness to Argentina's possession play.