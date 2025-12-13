Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Lionel Messi Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is Football's Greatest Star?

Lionel Messi Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is Football's Greatest Star?

Off the field, Lionel Messi reigns as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Messi’s India Visit Sparks Global Excitement: Football icon Lionel Messi has returned to India after 14 years, generating massive excitement among fans.

His visit spans from December 13 to December 15, including multiple high-profile events and a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kolkata holds special significance, as Messi had previously played at Salt Lake Stadium in 2011 as Argentina’s captain.

The King of Football and His Earnings

Off the field, Lionel Messi reigns as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. Reports estimate his net worth at around $850 million, or roughly ₹7,700 crore. His primary sources of income include football contracts, endorsements, and various business ventures.

Lucrative Endorsements and Brand Deals

Lionel Messi reportedly earns about $70 million per year from endorsements. He has a lifetime partnership with Adidas valued at over a billion dollars and represents major global brands such as Apple, Pepsi, Mastercard, and Konami.

Luxury Assets and Lifestyle

Lionel Messi owns multiple luxury properties across Barcelona, Miami, Andorra, and London, with his Ibiza home being valued at approximately ₹100 crore. He also runs his clothing line and the “Messi Store,” collectively worth $150–200 million.

Private Jet and Extravagant Possessions

Adding to his luxurious lifestyle, Lionel Messi owns a private jet worth around ₹100 crore, along with a fleet of high-end cars and luxury hotels, cementing his status as both a football legend and a global icon of wealth.

Messi’s Kolkata Debut: Fans Disappointed as Star Makes Quick Exit from Stadium

Lionel Messi’s arrival at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata drew an electrifying crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of the Argentine legend. While fans cheered passionately and Messi soaked in the adulation, his visit was far shorter than expected. The football icon made a swift exit, leaving many supporters frustrated, some even throwing plastic water bottles in protest.

This marks Messi’s first trip to India in 14 years, kicking off his multi-day ‘GOAT Tour,’ which will see him travel across the country to celebrate his legendary football career.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
