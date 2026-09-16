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English NewsSportsFootballLionel Messi Makes Argentina Retirement U-Turn

Lionel Messi Makes Argentina Retirement U-Turn

Argentina Football Association (AFA) has confirmed that the players from the 2022 World Cup-winning squad will be invited to attend the occasion.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 09:14 AM (IST)

Just weeks after announcing his international retirement, Argentina legend Lionel Messi is set to make one final appearance in the iconic blue and white shirt. The 2022 World Cup-winning captain is expected to return to international duty in October for what could be his farewell game for La Albiceleste.

Messi’s most recent appearance for Argentina came in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Although he played a key role in the team’s run to the title clash, he was unable to make the same impact in the final, with Spain eventually lifting the trophy. The ending was far from the farewell many had imagined for the Argentine superstar.

However, Messi now has another chance to bid farewell to his national team career in front of the home crowd. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has included him in Argentina’s preliminary 26-man squad for the friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires on October 6.

Argentina Football Association (AFA) has also confirmed that the players from the 2022 World Cup-winning squad will be invited to attend the occasion.

AFA Confirms Messi Farewell Plans

In an official statement, the AFA revealed that Messi has accepted the invitation to take part in the match and receive the farewell the association believes he deserves.

The statement said the AFA had discussed the idea with Scaloni before deciding to invite Messi for the October 6 fixture in Argentina.

The association also announced plans to invite all of Messi’s 2022 World Cup-winning teammates, along with their families, to be part of the special occasion.

Argentina will play three friendly matches on home soil during the upcoming international window. They will begin their schedule against Bolivia in Cordoba on September 30 before facing Burkina Faso at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Monumental on October 3.

The final fixture of the series will see Argentina take on Benin on October 6, with Messi expected to make what could be his final appearance for the national team.

Published at : 16 Sep 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Argentina Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Retirement
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