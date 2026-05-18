WATCH: Lionel Messi Magic! Goal & Assist Power Inter Miami To Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi scored and assisted in Inter Miami's home win.

Inter Miami defeated Portland Timbers 2-0 at new stadium.

Messi leads MLS Golden Boot race with 12 goals.

Messi Inter Miami Goal: Lionel Messi continued his outstanding form in Major League Soccer (MLS) with another decisive performance as Inter Miami defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Sunday. The victory also carried extra significance for Miami, marking the club’s first win at their newly-opened home venue, Nu Stadium. The World Cup winner once again proved to be the difference-maker, producing both a goal and an assist in a commanding display. Messi opened the scoring with a brilliantly-worked move that began with him driving forward from outside the penalty area before linking up with Luis Suárez.

The Uruguayan forward combined neatly with Telasco Segovia, whose clever backheel found Messi inside the box for a composed finish. Check it out:

Taco de Telasquito ➡️ definición de Leo 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/rtOhNLHTde — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 17, 2026

Messi later turned provider for Inter Miami’s second goal, weaving through defenders before setting up German Berterame to seal the win. Here's the clip:

GOOOL! Our captain set it up. Berte finished it. 💫🔝 pic.twitter.com/ogmMDaYeBk — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 17, 2026

Also Check: West Ham’s Relegation Fears Deepen After Damaging Weekend Results

Messi Finding Top Gear Before FIFA World Cup

The latest performance further boosted Messi’s standing in the MLS Golden Boot race. The 38-year-old has now scored 12 league goals this season and sits level with Petar Musa, just one behind current leader Hugo Cuypers. Alongside his goalscoring exploits, Messi has also contributed six assists during the campaign.

The Inter Miami captain has looked unstoppable in recent weeks, registering five goals and all six of his assists across his last four appearances. His sharpness in the final third is arriving at the perfect time ahead of what is widely expected to be his final FIFA World Cup later this year.

Messi threatened throughout the match against Portland and nearly even scored within the opening minutes before Pantemis denied him with an early save.

Argentina Handed Major Boost Ahead Of Title Defence

Messi’s rich vein of form will be hugely encouraging for Argentina as the reigning world champions prepare to defend their FIFA World Cup crown this summer.

Even at 38, Messi continues to dominate matches for Inter Miami while showing no signs of slowing down on football’s biggest stages. With the tournament beginning on June 11, the veteran forward appears to be building momentum at exactly the right moment.