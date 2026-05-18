Inter Miami defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0.
WATCH: Lionel Messi Magic! Goal & Assist Power Inter Miami To Victory
Lionel Messi starred with a goal and assist as Inter Miami beat Portland Timbers 2-0, continuing his red-hot form ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.
- Messi scored and assisted in Inter Miami's home win.
- Inter Miami defeated Portland Timbers 2-0 at new stadium.
- Messi leads MLS Golden Boot race with 12 goals.
Messi Inter Miami Goal: Lionel Messi continued his outstanding form in Major League Soccer (MLS) with another decisive performance as Inter Miami defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Sunday. The victory also carried extra significance for Miami, marking the club’s first win at their newly-opened home venue, Nu Stadium. The World Cup winner once again proved to be the difference-maker, producing both a goal and an assist in a commanding display. Messi opened the scoring with a brilliantly-worked move that began with him driving forward from outside the penalty area before linking up with Luis Suárez.
The Uruguayan forward combined neatly with Telasco Segovia, whose clever backheel found Messi inside the box for a composed finish. Check it out:
Taco de Telasquito ➡️ definición de Leo 😮💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/rtOhNLHTde— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 17, 2026
Messi later turned provider for Inter Miami’s second goal, weaving through defenders before setting up German Berterame to seal the win. Here's the clip:
GOOOL! Our captain set it up. Berte finished it. 💫🔝 pic.twitter.com/ogmMDaYeBk— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 17, 2026
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Messi Finding Top Gear Before FIFA World Cup
The latest performance further boosted Messi’s standing in the MLS Golden Boot race. The 38-year-old has now scored 12 league goals this season and sits level with Petar Musa, just one behind current leader Hugo Cuypers. Alongside his goalscoring exploits, Messi has also contributed six assists during the campaign.
The Inter Miami captain has looked unstoppable in recent weeks, registering five goals and all six of his assists across his last four appearances. His sharpness in the final third is arriving at the perfect time ahead of what is widely expected to be his final FIFA World Cup later this year.
Messi threatened throughout the match against Portland and nearly even scored within the opening minutes before Pantemis denied him with an early save.
Argentina Handed Major Boost Ahead Of Title Defence
Messi’s rich vein of form will be hugely encouraging for Argentina as the reigning world champions prepare to defend their FIFA World Cup crown this summer.
Even at 38, Messi continues to dominate matches for Inter Miami while showing no signs of slowing down on football’s biggest stages. With the tournament beginning on June 11, the veteran forward appears to be building momentum at exactly the right moment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the final score of the Inter Miami vs. Portland Timbers match?
Where did Inter Miami's match against Portland Timbers take place?
The match was held at Inter Miami's newly-opened home venue, Nu Stadium.
What was Lionel Messi's contribution to Inter Miami's goals?
Lionel Messi scored the first goal and assisted the second goal in the match.
How many goals has Messi scored in MLS this season?
Messi has scored 12 league goals this season, placing him level with Petar Musa.