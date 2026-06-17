Lionel Messi scored a spectacular long-range goal in the 17th minute, giving Argentina a 1-0 lead. He received a pass outside the penalty area, danced past his marker, and fired the ball into the net.
Lionel Messi Smashes Long-Range Goal, Joins Ronaldo In Elite World Cup Scoring Club
By stepping onto the pitch, Messi officially became the first player in football history to represent his nation across six different FIFA World Cups.
Lionel Messi wasted no time making his mark on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering a spectacular opening goal in the 17th minute to hand Argentina an early 1-0 advantage over Algeria.
Receiving a pass just outside the Algerian penalty area, the legendary playmaker effortlessly danced past his marker before unleashing a ferocious, long-range rocket from beyond the 18-yard box that flew straight into the back of the net.
🤗 ¡MESSI ROMPE LAS REDES!— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 17, 2026
🇦🇷 Messi recibe un gran pase de Rodri De Paul y anota su gol 14 en Mundiales y 117 con Argentina.
📺 Sigue toda la cobertura de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026 por Telemundo y Peacock#MundialTelemundo #Somos26 #FIFAWorldCup #Argentina… pic.twitter.com/cCUKmV57Ac
Iconic Milestones Reached by GOAT
The sensational opening goal was far more than a deadlock-breaker; it solidified Messi’s unparalleled legacy with two monumental tournament records:
The Six-Tournament Pioneer: By stepping onto the pitch, Messi officially became the first player in football history to represent his nation across six different FIFA World Cups.
Elite Scoring Club: With his 17th-minute strike, he became only the second men's player to score in five separate World Cup editions, joining long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo at the absolute pinnacle of international football.
Also Read | BCCI Reacts After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shoves Sri Lankan Player Following Super Over Loss
World Cup Scoring Longevity (Men's)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026
Historical Context
This highly anticipated Group J fixture marks only the second time these two footballing nations have locked horns on the international stage. Their sole previous encounter dates back to a 2007 friendly, which saw La Albiceleste secure a thrilling 4-2 victory.
The defending champions are making their 19th overall appearance - and 14th consecutive trip - to the global showpiece, hunting for a fourth star to add to their historic triumphs in 1978, 1986, and 2022.
Also Read | Mbappé Double Fires France Past Senegal In World Cup Opener
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Lionel Messi score Argentina's first goal against Algeria?
What historic World Cup record did Lionel Messi achieve by playing in this match?
By stepping onto the pitch, Messi officially became the first player in football history to represent his nation across six different FIFA World Cups.
Which other player has scored in as many FIFA World Cup editions as Lionel Messi?
With his 17th-minute strike, Messi became only the second men's player to score in five separate World Cup editions. He joined Cristiano Ronaldo in this elite club.
What is Argentina's status in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
Argentina is the defending champion, making their 19th overall appearance and 14th consecutive trip to the global showpiece. They are hunting for their fourth star.