Lionel Messi Smashes Long-Range Goal, Joins Ronaldo In Elite World Cup Scoring Club

Lionel Messi wasted no time making his mark on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering a spectacular opening goal in the 17th minute to hand Argentina an early 1-0 advantage over Algeria.

Receiving a pass just outside the Algerian penalty area, the legendary playmaker effortlessly danced past his marker before unleashing a ferocious, long-range rocket from beyond the 18-yard box that flew straight into the back of the net.

🤗 ¡MESSI ROMPE LAS REDES!



🇦🇷 Messi recibe un gran pase de Rodri De Paul y anota su gol 14 en Mundiales y 117 con Argentina.



📺 Sigue toda la cobertura de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026 por Telemundo y Peacock#MundialTelemundo #Somos26 #FIFAWorldCup #Argentina… pic.twitter.com/cCUKmV57Ac — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 17, 2026

Iconic Milestones Reached by GOAT

The sensational opening goal was far more than a deadlock-breaker; it solidified Messi’s unparalleled legacy with two monumental tournament records:

The Six-Tournament Pioneer: By stepping onto the pitch, Messi officially became the first player in football history to represent his nation across six different FIFA World Cups.

Elite Scoring Club: With his 17th-minute strike, he became only the second men's player to score in five separate World Cup editions, joining long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo at the absolute pinnacle of international football.

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World Cup Scoring Longevity (Men's)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026

Historical Context

This highly anticipated Group J fixture marks only the second time these two footballing nations have locked horns on the international stage. Their sole previous encounter dates back to a 2007 friendly, which saw La Albiceleste secure a thrilling 4-2 victory.

The defending champions are making their 19th overall appearance - and 14th consecutive trip - to the global showpiece, hunting for a fourth star to add to their historic triumphs in 1978, 1986, and 2022.

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