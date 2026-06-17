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HomeSportsFootballLionel Messi Smashes Long-Range Goal, Joins Ronaldo In Elite World Cup Scoring Club

Lionel Messi Smashes Long-Range Goal, Joins Ronaldo In Elite World Cup Scoring Club

By stepping onto the pitch, Messi officially became the first player in football history to represent his nation across six different FIFA World Cups.

Reported By : Shivam Sharma | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 07:38 AM (IST)

Lionel Messi wasted no time making his mark on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering a spectacular opening goal in the 17th minute to hand Argentina an early 1-0 advantage over Algeria.

Receiving a pass just outside the Algerian penalty area, the legendary playmaker effortlessly danced past his marker before unleashing a ferocious, long-range rocket from beyond the 18-yard box that flew straight into the back of the net.

Iconic Milestones Reached by GOAT

The sensational opening goal was far more than a deadlock-breaker; it solidified Messi’s unparalleled legacy with two monumental tournament records:

The Six-Tournament Pioneer: By stepping onto the pitch, Messi officially became the first player in football history to represent his nation across six different FIFA World Cups.

Elite Scoring Club: With his 17th-minute strike, he became only the second men's player to score in five separate World Cup editions, joining long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo at the absolute pinnacle of international football.

Also Read | BCCI Reacts After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shoves Sri Lankan Player Following Super Over Loss

World Cup Scoring Longevity (Men's)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026

Historical Context

This highly anticipated Group J fixture marks only the second time these two footballing nations have locked horns on the international stage. Their sole previous encounter dates back to a 2007 friendly, which saw La Albiceleste secure a thrilling 4-2 victory.

The defending champions are making their 19th overall appearance - and 14th consecutive trip - to the global showpiece, hunting for a fourth star to add to their historic triumphs in 1978, 1986, and 2022.

Also Read | Mbappé Double Fires France Past Senegal In World Cup Opener

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Lionel Messi score Argentina's first goal against Algeria?

Lionel Messi scored a spectacular long-range goal in the 17th minute, giving Argentina a 1-0 lead. He received a pass outside the penalty area, danced past his marker, and fired the ball into the net.

What historic World Cup record did Lionel Messi achieve by playing in this match?

By stepping onto the pitch, Messi officially became the first player in football history to represent his nation across six different FIFA World Cups.

Which other player has scored in as many FIFA World Cup editions as Lionel Messi?

With his 17th-minute strike, Messi became only the second men's player to score in five separate World Cup editions. He joined Cristiano Ronaldo in this elite club.

What is Argentina's status in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina is the defending champion, making their 19th overall appearance and 14th consecutive trip to the global showpiece. They are hunting for their fourth star.

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 07:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina Vs Algeria Highlights
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