Lionel Messi Is In Pakistan? Usman Khawaja Shares Video Of Footballer’s Lookalike - WATCH

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Lionel Messi in Pakistan- The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has produced plenty of cricketing drama, but it was a cross-sport surprise that stole the spotlight on social media this week. Australian batter Usman Khawaja left fans in splits after sharing a video of a man in Pakistan who bears a staggering resemblance to football icon Lionel Messi.

Khawaja, who is currently in Pakistan for the tournament, posted the clip to his official Instagram story. The footage shows a man doing a seemingly celebratory gesture whose facial features are almost identical to those of the Argentine World Cup winner.

Khawaja's Playful Discovery

The Australian opening batter could not resist the urge to document the moment for his followers. In the short video, Khawaja points his camera toward the unsuspecting lookalike, clearly amused by the coincidence. He added a cheeky caption to the post that read: “ Can’t believe I found Messi, in Pakistan!”

The post immediately gained traction across various social media platforms. Fans from both the cricketing and footballing worlds joined in the fun, with many marveling at the uncanny likeness of the local man to the Inter Miami star.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy)

Social Media Reactions and Viral Fame

While it was obvious to viewers that the man was not the actual eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, the resemblance was enough to trigger a wave of memes and light-hearted comments. Many fans joked about the 'low budget Messi', while others praised Khawaja for his sharp eye and sense of humour.

Khawaja is well known for his witty social media presence and his deep connection to his Pakistani roots. This latest post served as a perfect off-field distraction during the high-pressure environment of the PSL 2026 playoffs.