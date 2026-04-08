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HomeSportsFootballLionel Messi Is In Pakistan? Usman Khawaja Shares Video Of Footballer’s Lookalike - WATCH

Lionel Messi Is In Pakistan? Usman Khawaja Shares Video Of Footballer’s Lookalike - WATCH

A shock "transfer" to Pakistan? Usman Khawaja amuses fans with a hilarious Instagram video of a Lionel Messi lookalike spotted during PSL 2026.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Lionel Messi in Pakistan- The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has produced plenty of cricketing drama, but it was a cross-sport surprise that stole the spotlight on social media this week. Australian batter Usman Khawaja left fans in splits after sharing a video of a man in Pakistan who bears a staggering resemblance to football icon Lionel Messi.

Khawaja, who is currently in Pakistan for the tournament, posted the clip to his official Instagram story. The footage shows a man doing a seemingly celebratory gesture whose facial features are almost identical to those of the Argentine World Cup winner.

Khawaja's Playful Discovery

The Australian opening batter could not resist the urge to document the moment for his followers. In the short video, Khawaja points his camera toward the unsuspecting lookalike, clearly amused by the coincidence. He added a cheeky caption to the post that read: “ Can’t believe I found Messi, in Pakistan!”

The post immediately gained traction across various social media platforms. Fans from both the cricketing and footballing worlds joined in the fun, with many marveling at the uncanny likeness of the local man to the Inter Miami star.

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy)

Social Media Reactions and Viral Fame

While it was obvious to viewers that the man was not the actual eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, the resemblance was enough to trigger a wave of memes and light-hearted comments. Many fans joked about the 'low budget Messi', while others praised Khawaja for his sharp eye and sense of humour.

Khawaja is well known for his witty social media presence and his deep connection to his Pakistani roots. This latest post served as a perfect off-field distraction during the high-pressure environment of the PSL 2026 playoffs.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was mistaken for Lionel Messi in Pakistan?

A man in Pakistan who bears a striking resemblance to football icon Lionel Messi was featured in a video shared by Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja.

How did this 'Messi lookalike' video gain attention?

Australian batter Usman Khawaja posted a video of the man on his Instagram story with the caption 'I Found Messi, in Pakistan!', which quickly went viral on social media.

What was the reaction to the video on social media?

Fans were amused by the uncanny likeness, leading to a wave of memes and light-hearted comments. Many users referred to him as a 'low budget Messi'.

Why was Usman Khawaja in Pakistan?

Usman Khawaja was in Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 tournament.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Usman Khwaja Lionel Messi PSL 2026 Lionel Messi IN Pakistan
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