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HomeSportsFootballWatch: Lionel Messi In Tears After Goal Against Algeria - But It Wasn't About Football

Watch: Lionel Messi In Tears After Goal Against Algeria - But It Wasn't About Football

Messi candidly revealed that the sudden rush of emotion had nothing to do with football, but was rather the release of heavy personal strain.

Reported By : Shivam Sharma, Shivam Sharma | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 10:57 AM (IST)

Despite scripting a fairy-tale start to Argentina’s World Cup defense with a majestic hat-trick in their 3-0 demolition of Algeria, Lionel Messi captured global attention for an entirely different reason. The enduring image from the Group J clash at Arrowhead Stadium was the iconic captain fighting back tears immediately after converting his stunning 17th-minute opening goal.

Addressing the media during his post-match press conference, the 38-year-old superstar candidly revealed that the sudden rush of emotion had nothing to do with football, but was rather the release of heavy personal strain.

"A matter totally unrelated to sports, I went through some difficult, complicated days. It had nothing to do with soccer, I went through difficult days. But I’m grateful to the entire delegation, to my teammates. They made a lot of effort to make sure I’m doing well, and they have been by my side, as always." - Lionel Messi, Argentina Captain.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Farewell Date Confirmed? Truth Behind Viral Chepauk Final Match Claim

Messi chose to keep the exact specifics of the off-field issue private, but his raw vulnerability highlighted the immense psychological pressure athletes carry beneath the global spotlight.

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Record-Breaking On-Field Masterclass

The deeply personal hurdles did little to blunt Lionel Messi's legendary efficiency on the pitch, as he proceeded to systematically dismantle the Algerian defense to unlock several monumental footballing milestones.

Messi's All Goals vs Algeria:

17' - Left-footed rocket from outside the 18-yard box

60' - Right-footed rebound tap-in after a parried save

76' - Clinical side-footed finish to complete the treble

Substituted

82' - Substituted for Nico Paz to a standing ovation

By completing his first-ever World Cup hat-trick, Lionel Messi wrote his name into yet another exclusive chapter of sporting history:

All-Time Top Scorer: The final strike marked Messi's 16th career World Cup goal, drawing him perfectly level with Germany's iconic forward Miroslav Klose at the absolute apex of tournament history.

The 5-Edition Club: Messi's opening 18-yard strike guaranteed he joined his long-time contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo as the only male competitors to score in five distinct World Cup tournaments.

A Unique Target Record: By breaching the Algerian defense, Messi became the first player in World Cup history to score against 11 completely different national teams.  Age Defying: Coming just a week shy of his 39th birthday, Messi eclipsed his own national record. Having once been Argentina's youngest-ever World Cup goalscorer in 2006, he is now officially their oldest.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Lionel Messi get emotional during the match against Algeria?

Lionel Messi became emotional due to

What significant records did Lionel Messi achieve during the match against Algeria?

Messi scored his first World Cup hat-trick, became the joint all-time top World Cup scorer with 16 goals, and joined Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring in five World Cup tournaments. He also became the first player to score against 11 different national teams.

How many goals did Lionel Messi score against Algeria?

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick, netting three goals against Algeria. These goals came in the 17th, 60th, and 76th minutes of the match.

How old is Lionel Messi at the time of this record-breaking performance?

Lionel Messi is almost 39 years old, achieving this feat just a week shy of his birthday. This accomplishment officially makes him Argentina's oldest World Cup goalscorer.

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina Vs Algeria Highlights Lionel Messi Crying
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