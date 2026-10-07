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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Argentina Erupts For Messi! Huge Crowd Floods Streets Ahead Of His Last Game

WATCH: Argentina Erupts For Messi! Huge Crowd Floods Streets Ahead Of His Last Game

Watch huge crowds in Buenos Aires as Lionel Messi makes his final Argentina appearance in a 3-0 win over Benin at the Monumental.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Over 85,000 fans gathered for Messi's emotional Argentina farewell.
  • Stadium honored Messi with giant shirt, 10th-minute ovation.
  • Messi scored, assisted twice, securing Argentina's 3-0 victory.

The crowd scenes around Buenos Aires were extraordinary as Lionel Messi made his final appearance for Argentina, bringing his 21-year international career to an emotional close at the Monumental. Argentina beat Benin 3-0 on Tuesday, with Messi scoring from the penalty spot and assisting twice in a farewell watched by more than 85,000 supporters. 

Huge Crowds Gather For Messi’s Final Argentina Game

Thousands of supporters gathered around the Monumental and along the route to the stadium as Argentina prepared to bid farewell to their captain. Videos from Buenos Aires showed large crowds turning the occasion into a major celebration of Messi’s international career.

The Monumental was packed for the farewell, with more than 85,000 fans inside the stadium. The atmosphere intensified before kick-off as supporters welcomed Messi for his final Argentina appearance. 

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Messi was visibly emotional even before the match began. The 39-year-old was seen wiping away tears as the team bus made its way through crowds of supporters, while he also became emotional during the national anthem at the stadium.

A giant Argentina shirt carrying Messi’s famous No. 10 and the word “Gracias” was displayed on the pitch before the match, adding to the farewell atmosphere. 

The match itself was also paused in the 10th minute for a special ovation in honour of Messi’s shirt number. Fireworks and chants filled the stadium as supporters celebrated his final appearance in the Argentina shirt. 

Messi Signs Off With Goal And Two Assists

Argentina eventually produced a 3-0 victory over Benin, with Messi playing a decisive role in the result. Nicolás Otamendi opened the scoring after Messi provided the assist, before Nico Paz added Argentina’s second goal.

Messi then completed the perfect farewell by scoring from the penalty spot to make it 3-0. It was his 126th international goal and came in his record 208th appearance for Argentina. 

The victory brought the curtain down on Messi’s international career after more than two decades with Argentina. His final appearance came at the same stadium where thousands of supporters had gathered to give their captain an emotional farewell.

Argentina’s football association also described the match as Messi’s final game for the national team in front of the home crowd, with the Monumental filled for the occasion. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What marked Lionel Messi's final international appearance for Argentina?

Lionel Messi's final international game for Argentina took place at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. Argentina won the match against Benin 3-0.

How did Lionel Messi contribute in his last game for Argentina?

Messi scored from the penalty spot and provided two assists during the match. This was his 126th international goal in his record 208th appearance.

What was the atmosphere like at Messi's farewell match?

Over 85,000 fans filled the Monumental, alongside huge crowds outside. The atmosphere was celebratory and emotional, marked by a giant 'Gracias' shirt and a 10th-minute ovation.

How long was Lionel Messi's international career with Argentina?

Lionel Messi's international career with Argentina spanned 21 years. His final appearance was his record 208th for the national team.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Argentina Lionel Messi Argentina Vs Benin Messi Farewell
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