Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi requested a second-half substitution due to visible distress.

He was observed clutching his left hamstring after a free-kick.

Coach cited fatigue and a heavy pitch as reasons for withdrawal.

The withdrawal raises concerns for Argentina's national team preparations.

Lionel Messi Injury Update: The footballing world plunged into a state of immense anxiety after Argentina captain Lionel Messi requested an immediate second-half substitution during a domestic league fixture on Sunday night. The sudden tactical withdrawal has generated immense concern across South America regarding the physical conditioning of the iconic playmaker as national preparations reach their definitive final phase.

The Unexpected Mid-Match Exit

The unfolding medical drama took center stage during a highly chaotic Major League Soccer encounter between Inter Miami and the Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium. The thirty-eight year old talisman performed brilliantly during the opening periods of the match, providing two clinical assists to guide his side's offensive line.

However, the mood inside the stadium shifted dramatically around the seventieth minute when the veteran forward began exhibiting visible signs of physical distress. Messi was observed clutching the upper portion of his left hamstring immediately after executing a standard free-kick attempt.

The legendary attacker signaling directly to the technical area to demand an immediate physical replacement. He was officially substituted off the playing surface in the seventy-third minute, making way for reserve asset Mateo Silvetti.

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The Strategic Backroom Medical Clarifications

The global panic was somewhat alleviated as the forward managed to walk off the sodden surface entirely unassisted. He bypassed the active team bench completely, heading directly down the stadium tunnel to receive immediate evaluation inside the dressing room.

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos addressed the frantic international media contingent during his post-match press conference. The manager adamantly downplayed the severity of the problem, attributing the sudden exit to acute physical exhaustion rather than structural damage.

The technical staff preferred to avoid taking any unnecessary physical risks given the deteriorating state of the playing surface. Torrential rain had rendered the pitch exceptionally heavy, increasing the likelihood of sustaining severe muscular strains.

"As far as I know, we don't have a medical report on that yet. We will have one shortly, but he was truly fatigued in that regard," Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos told reporters after the match. "It's fatigue, fatigue. He was tired, the pitch was heavy, and when in doubt, what you always do is try to make sure he doesn't take any risks."