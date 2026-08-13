Neymar Sends Heartfelt Message To Lionel Messi After Father's Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi shared emotional tribute, expressing profound grief and sorrow.

In a touching show of solidarity from the global football community, Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. joined Cristiano Ronaldo in sending a heartfelt message of support to Lionel Messi following the sudden passing of his father, Jorge Messi. Jorge passed away in Rosario on Saturday at the age of 68.

He played a pivotal role throughout Messi's legendary career, serving not only as his father but also as his lifelong pillar of support and his representative/agent. Following Messi's emotional social media tribute to his late father, prominent figures across world football offered their deepest condolences.

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Neymar And Ronaldo Express Deep Condolences

Neymar reached out directly on Messi's social media post to express his solidarity and offer comfort during this difficult moment. The Brazilian forward commented: “Much strength for you and your family big hug”.

Prior to Neymar's note, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo also extended his support to the Argentine icon. Expressing his grief and solidarity, Ronaldo wrote: "A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength." The outpouring of support highlights the respect and fraternity shared among football’s greatest icons during times of deep personal tragedy.

Lionel Messi Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father

Lionel Messi shared a moving message on Wednesday reflecting on the loss of his father, admitting the difficulty of coming to terms with the reality. In his emotional statement, Messi wrote:

"Dad, I still can't believe you're gone. It hasn't sunk in or rather, I don't want it to sink in. It's so hard to imagine that I won't see you again, that we won't talk anymore. I know you were suffering and that this is for the best, but you left too soon. We still had so much left to enjoy together."

Messi also opened up about his father’s final wishes regarding the upcoming 2026 World Cup and how his family hoped Jorge would recover:

"You kept asking me to play in that last World Cup, but just days before it started, your condition took a turn for the worse. It was the first time you wouldn't be at a tournament, but Mom kept telling me you'd improve and be well enough to travel. I kept telling you we'd make it to the final so you could come."

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Legacy Of Jorge Messi In Leo’s Career

Jorge Messi was an irreplaceable figure in Lionel Messi's life and career trajectory. Right from Messi’s early days in Rosario to his historic move to FC Barcelona and subsequent career milestones, Jorge actively managed his son's career as his legal representative and agent. His constant guidance helped navigate contract negotiations, brand partnerships, and career-defining decisions, remaining a vital anchor through every phase of Messi's success. His death leaves a massive void in Messi's personal and professional life.