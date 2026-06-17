Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballLionel Messi Equals Record For Most World Cup Goals

Lionel Messi Equals Record For Most World Cup Goals

Lionel Messi now shares space with the elite of the elite in global football history.

Reported By : Shivam Sharma | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 08:44 AM (IST)

Lionel Messi has officially ascended to the apex of tournament history, equaling the all-time record for the most goals ever scored at the FIFA World Cup. By finding the back of the net in Argentina’s dominant 3-0 win over Algeria, the legendary number 10 claimed his 16th career World Cup goal, moving dead even with Germany's iconic marksman Miroslav Klose.

Substituted Ahead of Solo Record

The pursuit of the outright, standalone record will have to wait a few more days. With the win comfortably secured and the three points locked in, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni opted to rest his talismanic captain, substituting Messi later in the match to a standing ovation.

Also Read | Sooryavanshi-Halambage Row: Match Officials Take Disciplinary Action After Heated Clash

The maestro was replaced on the pitch by rising young talent Nico Paz, ensuring that Messi's tally for the opening matchday remains frozen at 16.

Most goals ever scored at FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi now shares space with the elite of the elite in global football history:

Lionel Messi (🇦🇷 Argentina) - 16 World Cup goals

Miroslav Klose (🇩🇪 Germany) - 16 World Cup goals

Ronaldo (🇧🇷 Brazil) - 15 World Cup goals

Gerd Müller (🇩🇪 Germany) - 14 World Cup goals

Date with Destiny: Eyes on Monday

Football fans worldwide will now turn their attention to Monday's high-stakes clash, where Argentina is scheduled to square off against Austria in their second Group J fixture. All eyes will undoubtedly be on the Argentine skipper as he looks to find the single goal required to eclipse Klose and stand completely alone as the most prolific scorer in World Cup history.

Argentina 3-0 Algeria

Defending champions Argentina opened their World Cup campaign in style, cruising to a dominant 3-0 win over Algeria in Group J. Lionel Messi sparked the triumph, scoring a brilliant long-range rocket in the 17th minute. The historic strike marked Messi's 16th tournament goal, moving him level with Germany's Miroslav Klose as the World Cup's joint all-time top scorer.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What World Cup goal record did Lionel Messi recently achieve?

Lionel Messi equaled the all-time record for most goals scored at the FIFA World Cup, reaching 16 goals. He now shares this record with Germany's Miroslav Klose.

With whom does Lionel Messi share the all-time World Cup goal record?

Lionel Messi shares the record for most World Cup goals with Germany's iconic marksman Miroslav Klose. Both players currently have 16 goals.

How many goals does Lionel Messi need to become the sole record holder for World Cup goals?

Lionel Messi needs to score just one more goal to surpass Miroslav Klose and stand completely alone as the most prolific scorer in World Cup history.

What was the result of Argentina's recent World Cup match?

Argentina opened their World Cup campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Algeria in Group J. Lionel Messi scored one of the goals in the 17th minute.

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina Vs Algeria Highlights Lionel Messi Record
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Lionel Messi Equals Record For Most World Cup Goals
Lionel Messi Equals Record For Most World Cup Goals
Football
Lionel Messi Smashes Long-Range Goal, Joins Ronaldo In Elite World Cup Scoring Club
Lionel Messi Smashes Long-Range Goal, Joins Ronaldo In Elite World Cup Scoring Club
Football
Mbappé Double Fires France Past Senegal In World Cup Opener
Mbappé Double Fires France Past Senegal In World Cup Opener
Football
Haaland Sparkles As Norway Crushes Iraq In Historic FIFA World Cup Return
Haaland Sparkles As Norway Crushes Iraq In Historic FIFA World Cup Return
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Maharashtra Political Storm: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz Grows as Uddhav Camp Faces Defection Threat
Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget