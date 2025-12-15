Lionel Messi Delhi Tour Today: Full Schedule, Timings And Ticket Details

The final chapter of Lionel Messi's highly anticipated "G.O.A.T India Tour" is set to unfold in New Delhi today, December 15, 2025, marking the superstar's imminent arrival after stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

The city is abuzz with excitement as fans eagerly await his public appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and high-profile meetings.

Messi's India tour began on a turbulent note in Kolkata, where mismanagement at the Salt Lake Stadium led to overcrowding and unrest. The programme was abruptly curtailed, triggering chaos among disappointed fans.

Messi then travelled to Hyderabad, where the atmosphere was far more organised.

Accompanied by Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, the football icon met prominent leaders from politics, participated in a G.O.A.T penalty shootout, and later conducted football coaching sessions for children.

The Mumbai leg turned into a historic moment as Messi met Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri at the Wankhede Stadium. Messi gifted Tendulkar a replica of the match ball from Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph and presented his Argentina jersey to Chhetri while also interacting with young footballers.

What’s Planned in Delhi

Messi arrives in Delhi on Sunday morning from Mumbai. The highlight will be the G.O.A.T Cup exhibition match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, scheduled to begin around 1:30 pm, with gates opening at 11:30 am. Virat Kohli is expected to be present, while Minerva Academy’s U14 and U15 teams will play a 9v9 match.

Later in the afternoon, Messi is expected to attend private meet-and-greet sessions, including meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Chief Justice of India, and Chief of Defence Staff.

Tickets and Live Streaming

Tickets for the Delhi event, priced between ₹4,720 and ₹5,900, are currently sold out. Fans can watch the event live on the Sony LIV app and website, the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel, and DD Sports on television.