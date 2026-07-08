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English NewsSportsFootballLionel Messi's Complete List Of Records And Milestones Achieved vs Egypt

Lionel Messi's Complete List Of Records And Milestones Achieved vs Egypt

Lionel Messi extended his own record for the longest consecutive game-scoring streak in World Cup history to 9 matches.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 08:25 AM (IST)

During Argentina's legendary 3–2 comeback win against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Lionel Messi broke several historic positive and negative records. Despite missing a first-half penalty, Messi's 84th-minute equaliser inspired his team to overturn a 2–0 deficit.

The complete list of all the milestones and records Lionel Messi achieved or extended during this historic match includes:

Historic World Cup Records Broken

Most World Cup Assists: Lionel Messi recorded his 9th career World Cup assist, breaking his previous tie with Diego Maradona for the most since official records began in 1966.

6 Consecutive Knockout Matches Scored: Messi became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in six consecutive knockout-stage matches, carrying over four from Qatar 2022 and two in 2026.

Most Knockout Goal Contributions: Lionel Messi reached 14 career goal contributions (7 goals, 7 assists) in World Cup knockout stages, breaking a tie with Kylian Mbappé for the most in the last 60 years.

Unwanted Penalty Record: By having his 21st-minute penalty saved by Mostafa Shobeir, Messi became the first player ever to fail to convert two penalties in a single World Cup edition (excluding shootouts). He has now missed 4 out of his 8 career World Cup penalties.

Single-Tournament & National Records Tied

Extended Scoring Streak: Lionel Messi extended his own record for the longest consecutive game-scoring streak in World Cup history to 9 matches.

Golden Boot Leader: Messi's equaliser was his 8th goal of the 2026 tournament, pulling him clear of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland (7 goals each).

Most Goals in a Single Tournament for Argentina: Messi's 8 goals tied Guillermo Stabile's 1930 record for the most goals scored by an Argentine player in a single World Cup edition.

Most Knockout Games with a Goal and Assist: This was Lionel Messi's third career World Cup knockout match featuring both a goal and an assist, the most of any player since his tournament debut in 2006.

All-Time Top Scorer Extension: Messi extended his record as the all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cup history, bringing his overall tally to 21 goals.

Maradona Stat Replication: Lionel Messi became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 (vs. Belgium) to score, complete 5+ dribbles, and create 5+ open-play chances in a single World Cup match.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new World Cup assist record did Lionel Messi achieve?

Messi recorded his 9th career World Cup assist during the match. This breaks his previous tie with Diego Maradona for the most since official records began in 1966.

Did Lionel Messi break any unwanted World Cup records in this match?

Yes, Messi became the first player to miss two penalties in a single World Cup edition (excluding shootouts). He has now missed 4 out of his 8 career World Cup penalties.

How many consecutive World Cup knockout matches has Messi scored in?

Lionel Messi became the first player to score in six consecutive World Cup knockout-stage matches. This streak includes four from Qatar 2022 and two in the 2026 tournament.

Is Messi currently leading the Golden Boot race for the 2026 World Cup?

Yes, Messi's equalizer was his 8th goal of the 2026 tournament, placing him ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, who both have 7 goals.

What is Lionel Messi's updated all-time World Cup goal tally?

Messi extended his record as the all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cup history. His overall tally now stands at 21 goals.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Argentina Vs Egypt
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