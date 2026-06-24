Lionel Messi Birthday: Argentine Legend Chooses FIFA World Cup Duty Over Ailing Father

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi celebrates 39th birthday, father severely unwell back home.

He shattered World Cup goal record, surpassing Miroslav Klose.

Messi scored all five goals, ensuring Argentina's strong group performance.

Lionel Messi Birthday: Argentina captain Lionel Messi solidified his legendary status by breaking the absolute goalscoring record at the FIFA World Cup 2026 during a time of immense personal difficulty. The masterful forward selected to remain with his national squad in North America to guide their championship pursuit, despite receiving concerning updates regarding his father's worsening health condition back home.

Messi's Father Is Ill As Striker Celebrates 39th Birthday

The iconic playmaker turned 39 years old today, June 24, under a cloud of private emotional distress. His elderly father remains severely unwell under medical supervision in Argentina, leaving the clinical attacker over 10,000 kilometres away from his immediate family circle.

The staggering geographical separation has not disrupted his phenomenal performance level on the pitch. The prolific forward has accounted for all 5 goals scored by the South American giants during their opening group fixtures, carrying the nation safely toward the knockout phases.

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His latest individual masterclass unfolded in front of 70,000 passionate spectators during a vital Group J match. The forward engineered a breathtaking double strike to completely break the tactical defensive layout arranged by their European opponents.

Austria Management Lauds Messi's Standard

The critical second goal arrived deep into second-half injury time after an initial attempt was deflected by goalkeeper Alexander Schlager. The rebound fell kindly to the captain, who cleverly bypassed the closing defenders to slot the ball home.

The late strike extended his historic personal tally to 18 career goals across his various World Cup tournament appearances. The breakthrough moves him clear of Germany's iconic forward Miroslav Klose, who previously shared the benchmark of 16 goals.

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"At 39, a player is scoring two goals in a match. He's already scored five goals in the first two matches of the tournament. That's the difference. Lionel Messi has proven he's the best among the best players in the world," Austria coach Ralf Rangnick noted during his post-match press availability.

The ongoing race for global supremacy between the Argentine icon and Kylian Mbappé continues to dominate tournament subplots. Pundits openly agree that the extraordinary benchmarks established by the veteran striker will remain completely insurmountable for future football generations.

The squad will now look to sustain their winning layout when they conclude their scheduled group phase match rotation on June 28. Supporters can follow the live digital feed to track formal recovery updates regarding the captain's family.