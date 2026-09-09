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English NewsSportsFootballLionel Messi Agrees To Buy Spanish Club, Adds New Twist To Cristiano Ronaldo Rivalry

Lionel Messi Agrees To Buy Spanish Club, Adds New Twist To Cristiano Ronaldo Rivalry

Lionel Messi's proposed takeover of Eldense could give his long-running rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo a surprising new chapter, with both stars potentially owning clubs in Spain's second division.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lionel Messi agrees to acquire Spanish second-tier club Eldense.
  • This creates direct owner rivalry with Ronaldo's Almeria.
  • Acquisition pending due diligence, legal steps, and official approval.
  • Messi previously acquired fifth-tier Spanish club UE Cornella.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could soon find themselves competing in Spanish football again, but this time from the owners' box rather than the pitch. Messi has reached an agreement in principle to acquire 100% of second-tier Spanish club Eldense, potentially putting his club directly in the same division as Ronaldo-owned Almeria.

The proposed takeover is still subject to due diligence, final legal and contractual procedures and approval from Spain's High Council for Sports (CSD). If completed, Messi would become the sole owner of Eldense.

Messi And Ronaldo Could Now Compete As Club Owners

The development adds an unexpected twist to one of football's greatest modern rivalries.

Ronaldo acquired a 25% stake in Almeria through his CR7 Sports Investments company in February. Almeria and Eldense both compete in Spain's second division, meaning the two clubs could become rivals on the same league calendar.

Messi's proposed investment is considerably larger in terms of ownership. He is closing in on a deal for all the shares held by Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group, which currently controls Eldense.

The takeover would give Messi control of a professional Spanish club while he remains an active player with Inter Miami. It also marks another step in his growing involvement in football away from his playing career.

From Cornella To Eldense: Messi's Football Portfolio Grows

Eldense would not be Messi's first investment in Spanish football.

The Argentina legend completed the acquisition of fifth-tier Catalan club UE Cornella in April. The club said the move was linked to Messi's long-standing connection with Barcelona and his interest in developing local football talent.

Eldense, meanwhile, are currently struggling near the bottom of the Segunda Division. The club sits 20th in the standings and was taken over by TH Soluciones Group last October.

That makes Messi's latest move particularly intriguing. He would be taking control of a club competing at a significantly higher level than Cornella, while potentially entering the same division as Ronaldo's Almeria.

The purchase is not yet officially complete. Eldense have confirmed the agreement in principle, but Messi's team must still complete the remaining procedures before the takeover can be finalised.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new Spanish football club is Lionel Messi looking to acquire?

Lionel Messi has reached an agreement in principle to acquire 100% of Eldense, a second-tier Spanish club. This would make him the sole owner if the deal is finalized.

How does Messi's potential acquisition relate to Cristiano Ronaldo?

If the deal goes through, Messi's Eldense could compete directly with Ronaldo-owned Almeria in Spain's second division. Ronaldo acquired a 25% stake in Almeria in February.

Is this Lionel Messi's first football club acquisition in Spain?

No, Eldense would not be his first. Messi previously completed the acquisition of fifth-tier Catalan club UE Cornella in April, linked to his interest in developing local talent.

Is the acquisition of Eldense by Lionel Messi officially complete?

No, the purchase is not yet officially complete. It is subject to due diligence, final legal and contractual procedures, and approval from Spain's High Council for Sports (CSD).

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Almeria Eldense LaLiga 2 Messi Takeover
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