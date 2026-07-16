Lionel Messi Achieves Historic FIFA World Cup Feat Unseen In 96 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina now faces Spain in the final; England plays France next.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: Argentina captain Lionel Messi has once again rewritten the football history books, securing an unprecedented achievement during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In a thrilling semifinal clash against England at the Atlanta Stadium, the legendary playmaker guided his team to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory.

By providing the game-changing assists for both of Argentina's late goals, Messi became the first player in World Cup history to record 10 tournament assists specifically in knockout-stage matches. This masterclass also brought his overall World Cup assist tally to a record-breaking 12, the highest number recorded by Opta since data collection began in 1966.

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Tense Beginnings and the Three Lions Strike First

The highly anticipated match between the two global football giants began with immense tactical caution. The first half was a tense, cagey affair characterized by physical battles in midfield and limited clear-cut opportunities for either side. Both defenses held firm under heavy pressure, resulting in a scoreless draw by the end of the first 45 minutes.

The deadlock was finally broken in the second half by a resilient England side. In the 55th minute, Morgan Rogers delivered a perfectly timed cross into the box, finding Anthony Gordon. Gordon capitalized on the opportunity, slotting the ball past Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to put the Three Lions ahead 1-0.

Magical Late Resurgence Led by Messi

Facing elimination, Argentina responded with relentless offensive pressure. As the clock ticked down, it was Messi’s vision that unlocked the English defense. In the 85th minute, the Argentine captain executed a clever short corner routine, quickly shifting the ball to Enzo Fernández on the edge of the penalty area. Fernández took a swift touch before curling a sensational strike past England's Jordan Pickford, leveling the game at 1-1.

With the match seemingly destined for extra time, Messi produced another moment of magic in stoppage time. Displaying great agility, he beat English defender Djed Spence on the right flank before floating a cross over Pickford to the far post. An unmarked Lautaro Martínez met the ball perfectly, heading it into the back of the net to seal a breathtaking 2-1 victory in the 92nd minute.

Historic Milestones and Looking Ahead to the Final

Messi’s extraordinary game-winning display earned him the Player of the Match honors. According to OptaJoe statistical logs, his dual assists comfortably set him apart from any other footballer in modern World Cup history, as no other player has registered more than 8 total tournament assists since 1966.

With this monumental win, the defending champions Argentina have booked their spot in the grand final on July 19, where they will face Spain in a highly anticipated showdown. Meanwhile, a heartbroken England squad will have to dust themselves off to meet France in the third-place playoff match this coming Saturday.