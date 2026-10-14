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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Lamine Yamal Pulls Off Insane Skill! Barcelona Star's 'Almost Rabona' Stuns Everyone

WATCH: Lamine Yamal Pulls Off Insane Skill! Barcelona Star's 'Almost Rabona' Stuns Everyone

Lamine Yamal produced two assists, including an 'almost rabona' move, as Barcelona came from behind to beat Galatasaray 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Barcelona overcame an early deficit to beat Galatasaray 4-1.
  • Lamine Yamal provided two crucial assists in the second half.
  • Yamal's
  • The victory extended Barcelona's impressive 10-match winning streak.

Barcelona came from behind to beat Galatasaray 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with Lamine Yamal stealing the spotlight through two assists and a stunning piece of skill. The teenage winger helped turn the contest around in Istanbul, setting up Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon in quick succession as Barcelona took control after the break. Karim Adeyemi added a late goal to complete the comeback and extend Barcelona's winning run to 10 matches across all competitions.

WATCH: Lamine Yamal's 'Almost Rabona' Leaves Fans Talking

Yamal's standout moment came when he appeared to attempt a rabona before adjusting his movement and delivering a superb pass for Anthony Gordon. The forward finished the chance to make it 3-1, capping a move that showcased the Barcelona winger's flair and ability to create opportunities under pressure.

The goal came just minutes after Yamal had supplied the cross for Fermin Lopez, who headed Barcelona into the lead. Two assists in a four-minute spell changed the momentum of the match and put Hansi Flick's side in a commanding position.

Yamal later described the move as an “almost rabona”, acknowledging that the skill did not unfold exactly as intended but still produced the desired outcome. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Barcelona Complete Comeback Against Galatasaray

Barcelona's night had begun on a difficult note when Aleksey Batrakov gave Galatasaray the lead in the 28th minute. The visitors responded before half-time, with Joao Cancelo scoring the equaliser to ensure the teams went into the break level.

The second half belonged to Barcelona. Yamal's creativity helped unlock the Galatasaray defence, with Fermin Lopez and Gordon scoring within minutes of each other to put the visitors 3-1 ahead.

Adeyemi then added Barcelona's fourth to seal a convincing victory in Istanbul. The result extended Barcelona's winning streak to 10 matches in all competitions.

After the match, Flick highlighted Yamal's contribution despite the winger failing to score himself.

“Lamine didn’t score today, but he did provide the final pass for two goals. He’s an incredible player and very important for us,” Flick said.

Yamal's two assists and eye-catching skill provided the defining moments of the match as Barcelona recovered from an early setback to secure a 4-1 Champions League win.


Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the Barcelona vs. Galatasaray match?

Barcelona defeated Galatasaray 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League. Lamine Yamal was a key player, contributing two assists to the victory.

How did Lamine Yamal contribute to Barcelona's win?

Lamine Yamal provided two assists, setting up goals for Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon. He also showcased a stunning 'almost rabona' skill.

Which players scored for Barcelona in the match?

Joao Cancelo scored the equalizer, followed by goals from Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon. Karim Adeyemi added a late goal to complete the comeback.

What is the significance of this win for Barcelona?

This 4-1 victory against Galatasaray extended Barcelona's winning run to 10 matches across all competitions, showcasing their strong form.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona Galatasaray UEFA Champions League Lamine Yamal
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