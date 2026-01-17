Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballReal Madrid vs Levante Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch La Liga Clash

Real Madrid vs Levante Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch La Liga Clash

Real Madrid face Levante in a crucial La Liga clash as they look to bounce back from recent setbacks. Here’s how to watch the match in India on live stream.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Real Madrid are undergoing tough times of late, first losing to arch rivals FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, which resulted in their manager, Xabi Alonso, leaving.

Having handed the reins to Alvaro Arbeloa afterwards, the club then endured a humiliating Cope del Rey defeat to a second tier club, Albacete, crashing out of the tournament. 

They now take on Levante in a La Liga clash, and all eyes will be on Los Blancos to see if they can turn this tide around, trailing table toppers Barcelona by 4 points. For those interested, here is all you need to know about when and how to watch Real Madrid vs Levante live stream in India.

Real Madrid vs Levante: How To Watch Live Stream

The Real Madrid vs Levante La Liga match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website. 

Note that you will need a paid subscription to be able to watch this fixture on the platform. Notably, you can either purchase a full season pass for Rs 299 to access every single La Liga match on Fancode, or just buy a Pass for Real Madrid vs Levant for Rs 49.

Real Madrid vs Levante TV Broadcast

There is no official TV broadcast partner for La Liga in India, so the only way to watch Real Madrid vs Levante in the country is via the Fancode live stream.

Real Madrid vs Levante: La Liga Match Time

The match between Real Madrid and Levante, to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM IST. 

Star French forward Kylian Mbappe steps back in action in this match after recently sustaining a knee injury. He had missed Los Blancos' fixture with Albacete in Copa del Rey. His presence will be a major boost to the club on the field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the Real Madrid vs Levante match in India?

You can watch the Real Madrid vs Levante match live stream on the Fancode app and website in India.

Do I need a subscription to watch the match on Fancode?

Yes, a paid subscription is required to watch the Real Madrid vs Levante match on Fancode. You can buy a season pass or a single-match pass.

Is there a TV broadcast for Real Madrid vs Levante in India?

No, there is no official TV broadcast partner for La Liga in India. The only way to watch the match is through the Fancode live stream.

How much does a Fancode pass cost for Real Madrid vs Levante?

You can purchase a Fancode pass for this specific match for Rs 49. Alternatively, a full season pass is available for Rs 299.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
