Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballReal Madrid Stumble! Draw vs Betis Deals Deals Blow To La Liga Title Hopes

Real Madrid Stumble! Draw vs Betis Deals Deals Blow To La Liga Title Hopes

A victory would have piled pressure on FC Barcelona, but the stalemate now gives them the chance to go 11 points clear at the La Liga summit.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Real Betis, hindering title hopes.
  • Vinicius Jr. scored early, but Betis defended strongly.
  • Hector Bellerin scored a late equalizer for Real Betis.

Madrid: Any slim chance Real Madrid had of winning La Liga this season almost disappeared as Alvaro Arbeloa's side was held to a 1-1 draw away to Real Betis.

A win would have increased the pressure on FC Barcelona ahead of its tricky trip to Getafe on Saturday, but the draw now means Barca can move 11 points clear at the top with a victory.

Real Madrid started strongly with Kylian Mbappe having a pair of early chances before Vinicius Jr opening the scoring in the 17th minute. Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles failed to clear Federico Valverde's shot from distance, leaving Vinicius Jr with a simple tap-in.

Betis reacted well, forcing Andriy Lunin into a series of excellent saves while also losing defender Marc Bartra to injury, with Diego Llorente coming on. Lunin first denied Antony and then produced a fine one-on-one stop to thwart Cedric Bakambu.

Mbappe had a goal ruled out for a clear offside early in the second half, and Lunin again came to Madrid's rescue with another sharp save from Cucho Hernandez as Betis threatened on the counter.

Valles made up for his earlier mistake with an excellent stop in the 78th minute to deny Valverde, before Mbappe asked to be substituted with a suspected muscle problem that will concern Arbeloa and Madrid fans alike.

Antony went close for Betis, but it was defender Hector Bellerin who leveled the game deep into injury time. After Antony's cross was only half-cleared by Antonio Rudiger, the ball dropped to Bellerin, who drilled his shot past Lunin, leaving the keeper with no chance.

"When you have a scoreline that is so close, these things can happen, and it's clear we don't have a lot of luck," Arbeloa after the game.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the Real Madrid vs. Real Betis match?

Real Madrid was held to a 1-1 draw away to Real Betis. Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Madrid, and Hector Bellerin equalized for Betis in injury time.

How does this result affect Real Madrid's La Liga title chances?

The draw significantly reduces Real Madrid's slim chances of winning La Liga. A win would have put pressure on Barcelona, but now Barcelona can extend their lead.

Did any key Real Madrid players get injured?

Yes, Kylian Mbappe asked to be substituted with a suspected muscle problem. This is a concern for Real Madrid and their fans.

Who scored the goals for Real Madrid and Real Betis?

Vinicius Jr scored for Real Madrid in the 17th minute, with a tap-in after the Betis goalkeeper failed to clear a shot. Hector Bellerin scored the equalizer for Real Betis deep into injury time.

Published at : 25 Apr 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Real Madrid Barcelona La Liga Kylian Mbappe
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Real Madrid Stumble! Draw vs Betis Deals Deals Blow To La Liga Title Hopes
Real Madrid Stumble! Draw vs Betis Deals Deals Blow To La Liga Title Hopes
Football
Rubio Signals Green Light For Iran Team At FIFA World Cup, But Bars IRGC-Linked Staff
Rubio Signals Green Light For Iran Team At FIFA World Cup, But Bars IRGC-Linked Staff
Football
Why India Might Miss Messi And Ronaldo's Final FIFA World Cup Dance
Why India Might Miss Messi And Ronaldo's Final FIFA World Cup Dance
Football
Bayern Munich Smash Bundesliga Goal-Scoring Record In 5-0 Rout Over St. Pauli
Bayern Munich Smash Bundesliga Goal-Scoring Record In 5-0 Rout Over St. Pauli
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Bengal Campaign Peaks as Top BJP Leaders Ramp Up Mega Roadshows Today
Strategic Lens: Iran Signals No Talks in Islamabad Despite US Push for Dialogue Efforts
Geo Alert: Iran Denies US Talks in Pakistan as Trump Claims Proposal Is Coming Soon
Diplomatic Watch: US-Iran Talks in Doubt as Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes Meetings Today
Global Flash: Iran FM Lands in Islamabad, US Talks Uncertain Amid Rising Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget