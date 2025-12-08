Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballCelta Vigo Stun Real Madrid In Huge La Liga Upset! Barcelona Go 4 Points Clear On Top

Celta Vigo Stun Real Madrid In Huge La Liga Upset! Barcelona Go 4 Points Clear On Top

Real Madrid’s slump deepened after a shocking defeat to Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu, allowing Barcelona to move four points clear at the top of La Liga with a thrilling win over Real Betis.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Real Madrid have continued their bad run of form in yet another La Liga 2025/26 Match Day. 

They, earlier, dropped points against Elche and Girona away from home, letting go of their grasp on the top spot, and have now slipped further behind, courtesy of a shocking home defeat against Celta Vigo.

FC Barcelona, on the other hand, has surged 4 points clear at the summit, coming off a fighting triumph against Real Betis.

Real Madrid Stunned At The Bernabeu

The Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid's home stadium, witnessed a shocker on Sunday evening as Celta Vigo, striving mid-table ahead of the clash, walked away with a comfortable 2-0 victory. 

Los Blancos boasted a lineup featuring Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior up front, but none of them were able to get past Ionut Radu.

At the back, Madrid had their trusty goalkeeper of many years, Thibaut Courtois, who experienced a major off-day against Celta Vigo, conceding two from Williot Swedberg.

One of these goals, notably, was an embarrasing walk-around the keeper, guided effortlessly over the goal-line. 

Real Madrid are still second on the La Liga points table, but with this defeat, are now four points behind their arch rivals, FC Barcelona.

Barcelona Extend Their La Liga Lead

FC Barcelona faced Real Betis away from home at the Estadio La Cartuja, and conceded the first goal of the night at the 6-minute mark. 

Ferran Torres, who has received quite a bit of criticism recently for his finishing woes, struck back with a first-half hattrick. 

Rooni Bardghji was also among Barca's goal-scorers of the night, striking one home at 31 minutes, along with Lamine Yamal, who converted a penalty kick at 59 minutes.

Betis would show some spark later on, scoring a goal at 85 minutes, and then a penalty at 90 minutes, but that, as it turned out, was too late for a comeback, as they lost the match 5-3.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Real Madrid Barcelona La Liga Celta Vigo La Liga Table Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
World
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget