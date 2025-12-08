Celta Vigo Stun Real Madrid In Huge La Liga Upset! Barcelona Go 4 Points Clear On Top

Real Madrid have continued their bad run of form in yet another La Liga 2025/26 Match Day.

They, earlier, dropped points against Elche and Girona away from home, letting go of their grasp on the top spot, and have now slipped further behind, courtesy of a shocking home defeat against Celta Vigo.

FC Barcelona, on the other hand, has surged 4 points clear at the summit, coming off a fighting triumph against Real Betis.

Real Madrid Stunned At The Bernabeu

The Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid's home stadium, witnessed a shocker on Sunday evening as Celta Vigo, striving mid-table ahead of the clash, walked away with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Los Blancos boasted a lineup featuring Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior up front, but none of them were able to get past Ionut Radu.

At the back, Madrid had their trusty goalkeeper of many years, Thibaut Courtois, who experienced a major off-day against Celta Vigo, conceding two from Williot Swedberg.

One of these goals, notably, was an embarrasing walk-around the keeper, guided effortlessly over the goal-line.

Real Madrid are still second on the La Liga points table, but with this defeat, are now four points behind their arch rivals, FC Barcelona.

Barcelona Extend Their La Liga Lead

FC Barcelona faced Real Betis away from home at the Estadio La Cartuja, and conceded the first goal of the night at the 6-minute mark.

Ferran Torres, who has received quite a bit of criticism recently for his finishing woes, struck back with a first-half hattrick.

Rooni Bardghji was also among Barca's goal-scorers of the night, striking one home at 31 minutes, along with Lamine Yamal, who converted a penalty kick at 59 minutes.

Betis would show some spark later on, scoring a goal at 85 minutes, and then a penalty at 90 minutes, but that, as it turned out, was too late for a comeback, as they lost the match 5-3.