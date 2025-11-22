FC Barcelona’s Homecoming: Returning To Camp Nou After 900+ Days Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





FC Barcelona will take on Athletic Club in a La Liga fixture later today, a key fixture considering the race to the title.

However, the match also holds significance for finally signalling the club's return to their iconic home stadium - Camp Nou after more than 900 days.

The facility is undergoing notable renovations as part of a major overhaul which plans to completely change its look, and while the stadium is still far from the reaching the final design, it has been reconstructed enough to host matches.

When Did Barca Play Its Last Match In Camp Nou?

The last time FC Barcelona played at the Camp Nou was back on May 28, 2023.

They faced FC Mallorca, beating them 3-0. Ansu Fati and Gavi were among the goal-scorers, and it goes without saying that the squad was a little different from what it is today.

Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Ousmane Dembele were still around, and Lamine Yamal had only debuted a month ago.

Since then, it is the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys that has served as the 5-time UEFA Champions League winners' home venue.

Nevertheless, this homecoming will be of much value and emotion to the club, with so much history from across different eras of football tied to it.

As mentioned earlier, Barca will face Athletic Club at the Camp Nou later today.

FC Barcelona's Home Advantage

FC Barcelona hasn't lost to Athletic Club at home, whether at Camp Nou or at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, in La Liga in over two decades, 24 years to be exact.

They are also currently placed 7th on the La Liga Points Table, whereas Barca is 2nd.

Therefore, the home side has a major psychological advantage, and would look to extend this winning streak to mark the perfect homecoming after over two years.