Kylian Mbappe To Miss France vs Spain FIFA World Cup Semi-Final? Latest Injury Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coach Deschamps confirms Mbappé is fit; training was precautionary.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: France captain Kylian Mbappé is set to lead his team in 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash against Spain. Despite suffering an ankle injury during France’s quarter-final victory over Morocco, French manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that the star forward is fit and ready to play.

Concerns arose when Mbappé was substituted late in the quarter-final match and subsequently missed portions of the final pre-match training sessions. However, the French camp has quickly downplayed any fears of their captain missing the crucial encounter, reassuring fans that the caution taken was merely precautionary.

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Injury Scare

The alarm bells started ringing during France’s hard-fought 2-0 quarter-final win against Morocco on Thursday. Mbappé, who has been instrumental to Les Bleus' deep run in the tournament, picked up a minor ankle injury during the physical encounter. The coaching staff made the immediate decision to substitute him late in the match to prevent any further damage.

The anxiety surrounding his fitness intensified on Monday when journalists observed France's training session at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Mbappé did not complete the full training regimen with his teammates, sparking intense speculation about whether the talismanic winger would be forced to watch the semi-final from the sidelines.

Managed Training and Precautionary Measures

While Mbappé did not finish Monday’s session, his limited involvement was a calculated decision by the medical staff rather than a sign of a setback. He was partially rested during the tactical drills to avoid putting unnecessary stress on his recovering ankle.

Instead of completing the grueling 15-minute drills, Mbappé was permitted to participate in shorter, lighter 10-minute segments. This managed workload ensured he could keep his match rhythm and test his ankle without risking a re-aggravation of the injury.

Deschamps Delivers Welcome Reassurance

Addressing the media in the pre-match press conference, France head coach Didier Deschamps was quick to dismiss any panic. He provided a straightforward update on his captain’s condition, assuring reporters that Mbappé would be on the pitch against Spain.

"Kylian is fine. Yes, he trained. He is allowed to do 10 minutes in one drill instead of 15." - Didier Deschamps, France Head Coach.

With Deschamps’ firm assurance, France looks set to field a full-strength lineup as they prepare to face a formidable Spanish side. Having their captain and primary attacking threat leading the line provides a massive psychological and tactical boost to the squad as they aim to secure a spot in the World Cup final.