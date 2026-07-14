India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballKylian Mbappe To Miss France vs Spain FIFA World Cup Semi-Final? Latest Injury Update

Kylian Mbappe To Miss France vs Spain FIFA World Cup Semi-Final? Latest Injury Update

France captain Kylian Mbappe is set to play in the World Cup semi-final against Spain despite a minor ankle injury, manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Coach Deschamps confirms Mbappé is fit; training was precautionary.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: France captain Kylian Mbappé is set to lead his team in 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash against Spain. Despite suffering an ankle injury during France’s quarter-final victory over Morocco, French manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that the star forward is fit and ready to play.

Concerns arose when Mbappé was substituted late in the quarter-final match and subsequently missed portions of the final pre-match training sessions. However, the French camp has quickly downplayed any fears of their captain missing the crucial encounter, reassuring fans that the caution taken was merely precautionary.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Educational Qualification: Which School Did The Football Star Attend?

Injury Scare

The alarm bells started ringing during France’s hard-fought 2-0 quarter-final win against Morocco on Thursday. Mbappé, who has been instrumental to Les Bleus' deep run in the tournament, picked up a minor ankle injury during the physical encounter. The coaching staff made the immediate decision to substitute him late in the match to prevent any further damage.

The anxiety surrounding his fitness intensified on Monday when journalists observed France's training session at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Mbappé did not complete the full training regimen with his teammates, sparking intense speculation about whether the talismanic winger would be forced to watch the semi-final from the sidelines.

Managed Training and Precautionary Measures

While Mbappé did not finish Monday’s session, his limited involvement was a calculated decision by the medical staff rather than a sign of a setback. He was partially rested during the tactical drills to avoid putting unnecessary stress on his recovering ankle.

Instead of completing the grueling 15-minute drills, Mbappé was permitted to participate in shorter, lighter 10-minute segments. This managed workload ensured he could keep his match rhythm and test his ankle without risking a re-aggravation of the injury.

Deschamps Delivers Welcome Reassurance

Addressing the media in the pre-match press conference, France head coach Didier Deschamps was quick to dismiss any panic. He provided a straightforward update on his captain’s condition, assuring reporters that Mbappé would be on the pitch against Spain.

"Kylian is fine. Yes, he trained. He is allowed to do 10 minutes in one drill instead of 15." - Didier Deschamps, France Head Coach.

With Deschamps’ firm assurance, France looks set to field a full-strength lineup as they prepare to face a formidable Spanish side. Having their captain and primary attacking threat leading the line provides a massive psychological and tactical boost to the squad as they aim to secure a spot in the World Cup final.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who provided assurance about Mbappé's condition?

France head coach Didier Deschamps addressed the media, stating,

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappe France France Vs SPain FIFA World CUp 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Kylian Mbappe To Miss France vs Spain FIFA World Cup Semi-Final? Latest Injury Update
Kylian Mbappe To Miss France vs Spain FIFA World Cup Semi-Final? Latest Injury Update
Football
Argentina Seek FIFA Approval To Wear Alternate Kit Against England - Here's Why
Argentina Seek FIFA Approval To Wear Alternate Kit Against England - Here's Why
Football
France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming, TV Channels & How To Watch In India
France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming, TV Channels & How To Watch In India
Football
Own A Piece Of World Cup History! FIFA Selling 2026 Final Grass
Own A Piece Of World Cup History! FIFA Selling 2026 Final Grass
Advertisement

Videos

Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Breaking News: Massive Protests Erupt in Sana’a Against Reported Saudi Strikes
War Update: US Announces Naval Blockade Around Iranian Ports and Oil Terminals
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget