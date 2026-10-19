WATCH: Kylian Mbappe Spins Past Sevilla Defenders In Stunning Solo Goal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 4-1 in their La Liga match.

Arda Guler opened scoring before Mbappe's solo effort.

Mbappe then completed his brace with a Panenka penalty.

Kylian Mbappe Goal: Kylian Mbappe gave Real Madrid fans a glimpse of his individual brilliance with a sensational solo goal during their 4-1 La Liga victory over Sevilla. The French forward combined quick footwork, sharp movement and composure to leave the opposition defence scrambling before finding the net. The goal arrived in the 37th minute, with Madrid already leading through Arda Guler. Mbappe’s strike doubled the advantage and highlighted why the forward remains such a dangerous presence in the final third.

Mbappe Dances Past Defenders To Score

🚨🚨| MBAPPE GOAAALLLL GOALLLLLLLL OMGG !!!!!! https://t.co/PJgmtYoPdf — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) October 18, 2026

The move began when Jude Bellingham flicked the ball towards Mbappe near the edge of the penalty area.

Mbappe controlled it in stride, turned away from his marker and held off a second defender as he drove into a dangerous position.

With the goalkeeper advancing to close the angle, Mbappe shifted direction once more, evaded the challenge and calmly rolled the ball into the net.

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It was a superb individual effort that showcased his pace, balance and close control under pressure.

Guler had opened the scoring around the half-hour mark with a powerful effort from the edge of the box, finding the top corner to put the hosts ahead.

Panenka Penalty Adds To Madrid’s Dominant Night

Mbappe was not finished just yet. In the 63rd minute, he stepped up to take a penalty and chipped a Panenka finish over Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, completing his brace in style.

Sevilla managed to reduce the deficit through Manu Bueno with 10 minutes remaining, but Yan Diomande restored Madrid’s three-goal cushion with a fourth strike.

The result lifted Real Madrid to third place in the LaLiga standings with 21 points, while FC Barcelona remained top on 27.

The two Spanish rivals are set to meet in their next La Liga clash, adding further significance to Madrid’s push up the table.