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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Kylian Mbappe Spins Past Sevilla Defenders In Stunning Solo Goal

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe Spins Past Sevilla Defenders In Stunning Solo Goal

Kylian Mbappe produced a moment of magic against Sevilla, weaving past defenders to score before adding a Panenka penalty in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 06:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 4-1 in their La Liga match.
  • Arda Guler opened scoring before Mbappe's solo effort.
  • Mbappe then completed his brace with a Panenka penalty.

Kylian Mbappe Goal: Kylian Mbappe gave Real Madrid fans a glimpse of his individual brilliance with a sensational solo goal during their 4-1 La Liga victory over Sevilla. The French forward combined quick footwork, sharp movement and composure to leave the opposition defence scrambling before finding the net. The goal arrived in the 37th minute, with Madrid already leading through Arda Guler. Mbappe’s strike doubled the advantage and highlighted why the forward remains such a dangerous presence in the final third.

Mbappe Dances Past Defenders To Score

The move began when Jude Bellingham flicked the ball towards Mbappe near the edge of the penalty area.

Mbappe controlled it in stride, turned away from his marker and held off a second defender as he drove into a dangerous position.

With the goalkeeper advancing to close the angle, Mbappe shifted direction once more, evaded the challenge and calmly rolled the ball into the net.

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It was a superb individual effort that showcased his pace, balance and close control under pressure.

Guler had opened the scoring around the half-hour mark with a powerful effort from the edge of the box, finding the top corner to put the hosts ahead.

Panenka Penalty Adds To Madrid’s Dominant Night

Mbappe was not finished just yet. In the 63rd minute, he stepped up to take a penalty and chipped a Panenka finish over Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, completing his brace in style.

Sevilla managed to reduce the deficit through Manu Bueno with 10 minutes remaining, but Yan Diomande restored Madrid’s three-goal cushion with a fourth strike.

The result lifted Real Madrid to third place in the LaLiga standings with 21 points, while FC Barcelona remained top on 27.

The two Spanish rivals are set to meet in their next La Liga clash, adding further significance to Madrid’s push up the table.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla?

Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 4-1. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, along with goals from Arda Guler and Yan Diomande, while Manu Bueno scored for Sevilla.

How many goals did Kylian Mbappe score in the match?

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals. His first was a sensational solo effort in the 37th minute, and his second was a Panenka penalty in the 63rd minute.

Who opened the scoring for Real Madrid against Sevilla?

Arda Guler opened the scoring for Real Madrid. He netted a powerful effort from the edge of the box around the half-hour mark.

What was Real Madrid's position in the LaLiga standings after the victory?

After the victory, Real Madrid moved up to third place in the LaLiga standings with 21 points. FC Barcelona remained at the top with 27 points.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 06:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona Real Madrid La Liga Kylian Mbappe
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