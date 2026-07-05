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English NewsSportsFootballKylian Mbappe Shares 4-Word Message After France's Win Over Paraguay

Kylian Mbappe Shares 4-Word Message After France's Win Over Paraguay

The match was defined by constant friction, with the South American squad repeatedly attempting to get under the skin of the French players.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 07:54 AM (IST)

Following a bad-tempered, physical battle at Lincoln Financial Field, France captain Kylian Mbappé did not mince his words. Les Bleus narrowly edged out a disciplined and highly aggressive Paraguay side 1-0 to seal their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, courtesy of a clutch 70th-minute penalty from the superstar forward.

The match was defined by constant friction, with the South American squad repeatedly attempting to get under the skin of the French players. However, speaking to host broadcasters post-match, Mbappé delivered an explosive, raw reality check regarding France's versatility and willingness to match any opponent's physical aggression.

"We Know How to Play Dirty Football"

Paraguay deployed a deeply conservative and hyper-aggressive blueprint, limiting France to zero shots on target in the first half. The tactical frustration boiled over ahead of the decisive spot-kick when players from both teams squared off, and Paraguayan defenders actively attempted to scuff up the penalty spot to distract the Real Madrid star

Reflecting on the hostile environment, a defiant Mbappé made it clear that France is far more than just a collection of flashy, technical attackers:

"They thought we were going to come playing in tuxedos, that we were just going to come and do beautiful moves, one-twos. We know how to play dirty football, too. And we did it today, we won, and even in that, we were better than them. If we have to get our hands dirty, we're going to get our hands dirty, sorry for the expression. We don't have a problem with that."

4-word Post on X

Taking to X after his team's win, Mbappe shared a couple of photos from the match with the caption, "A day at work," reflecting his calm and confident approach following France's progression to the quarter-finals.

Unsporting Conduct in Philadelphia

Mbappe, The French captain heavily criticized Paraguay's behavior during the high-stakes match, revealing that his primary captaincy task was forcing his teammates to maintain psychological composure in the face of continuous provocation.

"We didn't expect so much bad behavior and unsportsmanlike conduct from the Paraguay players but, it's all about the mentality and who progresses to the next round. They tried to get to me and my teammates but I told my teammates to stay calm and focus, that's exactly what we have and they don't have that." - Kylian Mbappé.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 France Vs Paraguay Highlights
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